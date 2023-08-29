There are many orientation actions fielded every year sinceUniversity of Rome Tor Vergata starting with the two Open days of February and July open to students and their families with the aim of presenting theeducational offer of the Universitymake known the campusi services and the numerous opportunities offered to future freshmen. Approximately 2,500 students took part in the event on 15 February 2023 with the involvement of more than 20 schools in the Lazio area and beyond.

AND this summer the orientation was done in 4. To facilitate entry to the university and clarify the last doubts, the university orientation office has, in fact, launched a new series of appointments further in addition to the individual guidance services and over the counter already active.

In particular, it is possible to meet the orientation staff from 10 to 12, without the need to book on the dates of: 1st September, 8th September, 15th September, 22nd September and 29th September. The other staff services will also remain active, such as: ‘Meet the Staff’ online, every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm (without reservation); individual interviews online (by booking through the dedicated portal ‘uniroma2‘) and face-to-face individual interviews (by booking through the dedicated portal ‘uniroma2‘).