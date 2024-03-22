Home page politics

From: Niklas Noack

A former AfD politician wants to teach at a university in Baden-Württemberg. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Former AfD leader Jörg Meuthen wants to teach again at his university in Baden-Württemberg. Apparently this cannot be prevented at the moment.

Stuttgart – Tumultuous scenes and police protection – these were the reactions when former AfD politician Bernd Lucke tried to teach at Hamburg University. Are similar scenes now threatening at a university in Baden-Württemberg? The university confirms that an ex-AfD leader wants to return to his former position as a professor. Why the university cannot prevent the return of the AfD politicianread the linked original article at BW24.

