The university, football, publishing, relations with politics. The touchpoints in the stories of Stefano Bandecchi And Daniel Iervolino there are, even if the two profiles have specific characteristics and different paths. One defines himself on his website as ‘the entrepreneur with a thousand roles’, the other describes himself as a man of action and quotes Don Milani: “You don’t need to have clean hands if you keep them in your pocket”. They are both the expression of an emerging business that wants to establish itself definitively in the world that counts. On their way there are, in addition to the accumulated money and a growing fame, also risks and questions. Linked to what has been done so far and, above all, to the prospects.

Stefano Bandecchi, born in 1961, is the founder and president of the Niccolò Cusano University, established in 2006. Livornese by birth, Roman by adoption, in his profile he likes to recall that “he did his military service in the paratroopers and, in this capacity, is I was also on a mission in Lebanon”. He considers himself “a determined and far-sighted man”, creator of the first university talk radio of information, culture and in-depth analysis (Radio Cusano Campus), founder of two universities abroad (in the UK and France), owner of the Unicusano from 2014 to 2017 Fondi Calcio and from June 2017 of Ternana Calcio of which he is the President. In October 2019 he created Radio Cusano TV Italia, the television broadcaster owned by the Niccolò Cusano University, broadcast on digital terrestrial channel 264. The entrepreneur has recently ended up at the center of the judicial news for the seizure of assets by the Guardia di Finanza, as a consequence of an alleged maxi tax evasion by Unicusano. The thesis of the investigators, fully contested by Bandecchi, is that the University’s money finances a part of his luxurious life.

Daniel Iervolino, who has never left his parents’ town, Palma Campania, owes his wealth and his ability to invest to another university, Pegaso, founded in 2006 by betting on a completely telematic University. Today, almost 45 years old, after having sold to the American CVC fund for a figure close to 1 billion euros, he has bought a football team, Salernitana, and has consolidated his position in the publishing world. First he bought Forbes Italia, which had just celebrated him as one of the hundred best Italian entrepreneurs, acquiring a controlling stake in the publishing company Bfc Media, and then Espresso, 51% with Bfc Media and 49% with al Idi srl by Danilo Iervolino. The sum equals 100 and says that the entrepreneur is the undisputed master of the historic magazine founded by Arrigo Benedetti and Eugenio Scalfari.

For both entrepreneurs there is the theme of the relationship with politics. Direct, explicit, that of Stefano Bandecchi. He is the secretary of Alternativa Popolare, a member of the European People’s Party and born as an offshoot of Forza Italia, a formation lined up in support of Rocca in the race for the presidency of the Lazio Region and of Fontana in that for Lombardy. He is also a candidate for mayor of Terni. Iervolino has always kept politics at what he must consider ‘a fair distance’. Good relations have been reported over time with Silvio Berlusconi, who signed an agreement for the formation of Forza Italia cadres with Pegaso, with Vincenzo De Luca’s Pd from Campania, and with Matteo Renzi’s son Piero. The certain fact is that Iervolino never went beyond good relations, essentially keeping his hands free. (Of Fabio Insenga)