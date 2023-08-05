An Asian university student filed a lawsuit against her father, requesting an increase in the alimony allocated to her to 6000 dirhams per month instead of 650 dirhams, and obliging him to increase the clothing for the two holidays, and to buy a laptop and a digital tablet for her in line with the developments in education, in addition to buying a car for her and paying oil bills and fees » Salik”, providing a driver, or paying a transportation fee for her.

For his part, the father stated in his defenses against the lawsuit filed by his daughter, that she did not resort to him amicably to provide for her needs, but rather at the instigation of her mother, who is in a judicial dispute with him in several cases.

Regarding the details of the lawsuit, the legal advisor, Nour Al-Sakka Amin, said, “A judgment was issued for her mother to pay alimony to the daughter before she reached the age of eligibility for litigation.”

She added that the mother filed a subsequent lawsuit in which she demanded an increase in alimony, but the court refused to hear her file it before a year had passed from the date of the alimony ruling, pointing out that the father had stopped spending on his daughter (the plaintiff) since she reached the age of 18, except for the amount specified in accordance with the previous provisions, although from being well off.

She indicated that the daughter’s needs changed in light of her advanced age, and her transition to a completely different academic stage at the university, and then she resorted to demanding an increase in her alimony for the passage of three years since imposing the alimony she and her siblings receive monthly from her father, and that by virtue of her studies she needs a car to move them to the university.

For his part, the defendant submitted a legal memorandum in which he demanded that the case not be considered because it had already been judged through two previous cases, which dealt with obligating him to buy a laptop and a digital tablet for his children, to buy a car and pay oil bills, and in general he requested that the case be dismissed for lack of validity and evidence, as well as a precautionary request for a fine. His daughter Lakidia requests her, and her repetition of previous requests that the court had previously addressed.

In his response, the father mentioned that he spends on his six children, including his daughter, the plaintiff, indicating that she did not contact him to find amicable solutions, but rather resorted to the judiciary directly at the instigation of her mother.

After examining the requests and memorandums of the two parties, the court responded to the father’s argument that it is not permissible to consider the increase in alimony, as it was decided in two previous cases that were rejected, explaining that the aforementioned ruling was issued because the increase case was filed a year before the date of its imposition, but the new case filed by the daughter came after the passage of More than a year, and then the defendant’s payment is based on unsupported reality and law, and it must be rejected.

Concerning the father’s argument to reject the daughter’s request to provide a laptop and a digital tablet based on the statement that this request was previously submitted by the mother and was rejected, the court replied that the mother did not previously provide proof of the children’s need for these devices, or that they became compulsory in their school, but the need The university student of the laptop and digital tablet is imperative to take exams and study, which is different from the school system.

After examining the case and the requests of the two parties, the Personal Status Court in Dubai ruled in the presence of obliging the defendant to increase the alimony for his daughter to 2,500 dirhams per month, including all aspects of alimony except for housing, and to increase the amount of clothing for the two feasts by 1,500 dirhams, and not to accept her request to buy a car and provide a driver and fees. Salik, because this request was previously ruled in favor of her mother, and she is scheduled to benefit from the car that the father allocated to her and her siblings, and the court also rejected other requests, and the Courts of Appeal and Cassation ended up supporting the ruling with regard to the same requests.

