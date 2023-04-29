They tell us strange Uaseños from Mazatlan why all the journalistic denunciations about the corruption of the Cuen Díaz family and the UAS bureaucracy are not reflected in firm denunciations before the Prosecutor’s Office. They think that without thieves in jail there will be no real justice.

What about the strategy? Congress and the Third Floor to make the final objective of eradicating the pasista cacicazgo of the house of studies a reality, restoring democracy and guaranteeing the human rights of university students? They seem to be trapped.

Does Governor Rocha just want to nullify the intentions of Hector Cuen to be a candidate for senator and that the PAS be erased from the Sinaloan map?

Meanwhile, cuenismo invites even researchers, with electronic registration ahead, to march this May 1st. They do the same in each area. Will they pass attendance list?

INAI: targeted by the corrupt and ignorant

Morena’s intention to make INAI disappear is an unheard-of barbaric act and shows the pathetic ignorance of Lopez Obradorism.

Faced with the growing economic limitations of the State to solve the infinite problems they face, transparency and accountability were opened as elements that guaranteed an effective exercise and adhered to the law.

The legitimacy achieved at the polls only serves to come to power, but it is not a blank check to govern as it is.

Therefore, within the governance architecture is the human right of access to public information, which, in addition to combating corruption, processes inputs for the complex network of interactive networks through which the current informational economy works.

At the same time, there are bodies that generate statistics such as Inegi, Conapo, Bank of Mexico, necessary for the decision-making of companies, individuals and the same public bodies.

Other private and collective institutions also produce information that is a public good and that needs to be truthful, sufficient and of quality.

In article 1 of the Transparence law It is established that its purpose is to “.. guarantee the right of access to information in the possession of any authority, entity, body and body of the Legislative, Executive and Judicial powers, autonomous bodies, political parties, trusts and public funds, as well as of any natural person, legal entity or union that receives and exercises public resources or performs acts of authority of the Federation, the federal entities and the municipalities”.

This mandate is effectively aimed at avoiding corruption, but it is only one aspect because it also protects people’s private data and mainly agency information that is an important input for the new paradigm of production of goods and services, raising productivity and having a system of wellness.

Having a medicine supply model for the entire public health system, for example, requires a lot of information in all the channels through which it passes. If there is a failure in any of its points, from the Health Secretary Even the most distant hospitals could hinder or make this task more expensive.

Thus, the death of three thousand children due to lack of anticancer drugs was due to failures in the purchasing system, both due to incompetence and lack of adequate information.

with his vandalism legislative, the morenistas flaunt ignorance and complicity with the corruption of their regime.

It is absurd reductionism to consider that press conferences or office windows under their control replace the complex task of transparency institutes. Even mentioning it is stupid.