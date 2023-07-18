Eventually everything comes back. For example, the latest innovation in shipping is a sail and everyone is walking again with trouser legs that become wider at the bottom. And apparently car alarms that you retrofit also come back. The University of Michigan came up with an immobilizer called Battery Sleuth that, it says, cannot be hacked.

Before the turn of the century it was very common to buy a car alarm for your car. But when immobilizers became a legal requirement for new cars, the need for additional burglary prevention disappeared. But when keyless entry became popular, stealing was a piece of cake and theft increased again. The university’s invention could stop these crooks.

The Battery Sleuth removes the power

The invention still looks like a homemade bomb, but that’s because it’s still a prototype. The device is genius in its simplicity. You remove the poles from the battery and mount it on the device. You then connect the device to the battery again. The Battery Sleuth always allows a small amount of current through so that the car unlocks and all systems continue to work.

But as soon as the Battery Sleuth sees that a lot of current is being demanded (by the starter motor) without the code or fingerprint being entered, it cuts off the battery. It is therefore impossible to start the car, because the starter motor does not receive power. The system operates completely independently and can therefore not be activated by amplifying the signal from the wireless key.

Hard to get around

The Battery Sleuth will howl if someone tries to remove the system, and if someone tries to connect a separate 12-volt battery, that wouldn’t work either. You can also set the device so that the doors do not unlock if the Sleuth is not deactivated. The idea is to make a system that can be retrofitted, but also as a standard part of a car.

In an eight-vehicle test published in July 2022, the researchers showed that a prototype Battery Sleuth was more than 99.9 percent effective at detecting and preventing illegal activity without interfering with normal vehicle operation. ‘, say the researchers.

Other methods

Do you have keyless entry? Then make sure you keep the key in a metal container that does not let the signal through. If there’s no signal, crooks can’t amplify it either. You also have simple inventions such as the BearLock, which is not much more than a lock for the gearbox (or gear lever). This does not work if you have to choose the driving mode with buttons.