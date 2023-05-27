University, Bernini: “Immediately 4,000 more places for medical tests and new funds for high rents”

We intend to open ”access to the medical degree course in a planned and sustainable manner. The working group that we set up in the ministry worked very well together with the Regions, the Ministry of Health and the Universities, and estimated future needs. 30,000 new doctors are needed to be included in degree courses over the next 7 years. For the 2023-2024 academic year, there will be an important increase, between 25 and 30 percent: from 3,553 to 4,264 more places. The definitive number will be established together with the Universities taking into account their absorption capacity”. Anna Maria Bernini, Minister of University and Research, says so in an interview with ‘La Stampa’.

”We don’t make decisions from above – adds – FSince the beginning we have started a fruitful collaboration with the Conference of Rectors and its president, Salvatore Cuzzocrea. The ministry is working to find the funds requested by the universities to make the increase sustainable, for this purpose we will make 23 million euros available”.

”Opening in a sustainable way also means thinking about specializations – he continues – With Minister Schillaci we want to optimize access and make it less bureaucratic, creating incentive mechanisms so that there are no imbalances as in emergency medicine. In fact, the choice must not be of necessity but of vocation. We must protect the freedom of choice of residents. This entails costs, the Government is determined to bear them”.

And on the high rents reported by the students, he underlines: ”We have put in almost a billion euros after less than two months of the birth of the Government, a sign that the right to study is one of our priorities. And we are only at the beginning, we will certainly do more”. And then, answering on the number of seats, he specifies: ” We are not here to tell lies or to represent false realities. The ministry does not invent numbers. The resources and times of the Pnrr do not allow building buildings. We have therefore created new places by obliging the managers to assign them exclusively to university students for a period ranging from a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 25 years. At the same time we made sure that private individuals reserved 20 percent of places for the right to study. The next goal is 52,500 bed places by 2026”.

