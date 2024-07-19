The rectors raise the alarm: the ministry foresees a 500 million euro cut to the university. Controversy breaks out and the negotiating table fails

Five hundred million euros is the amount of funds that will be cut from Italian universities as written in the draft of the ministerial decree regarding the FFO (i.e. the Ordinary Financing Fund). The CruiConference of Rectors of Italian Universities, should have discussed the issue with the Minister of University Anna Maria Berninibut themeeting is cancelled. Or rather, Bernini blew it up. This is because during the meeting of the Conference of Rectors in Rome (held before the meeting that never took place) there were alarmist tones and of protest. All this was notified to the minister. The rectors did not accept 513,264,188 euros of cut funds. They want to propose possible reformulations of the budget indicators because the existing ones they are no longer “current” and “the articulation of the FFO is outdated, there is an excess of constraints that limit the autonomy of the universities”. The rectors also denounce the fact that, if the funds are cut, there is “the very survival of the Italian state university is at risk“, and also “Universities may not be able to cover staff costs“.

The response from the Ministry of Universities

An internal source of the Ministry, however, reported to theHandle: “The Ordinary Financing Fund (FFO) still under discussion has been chosen to spread unfounded and alarmist figures on alleged cuts to universities. Instead of a comparison of the merits with the minister and his staff, the preference is road of prejudice and controversy public of all specious. It is a behavior that is in contrast with any institutional discussion table”. A table that the rectors wanted to propose, but which, at the moment, does not seem to be taking place.

