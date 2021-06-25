University Aapo Heikkilä was the most popular lecturer at the University of Oulu, although he was not on the university’s payroll for a day

Aapo Heikkilä worked for more than 30 years at the University of Oulu, although he was not officially on the university’s payroll. He developed the orthotopology of his own science, which as a docent he lectured in full halls on the secrets of para-space.

Chalk copies against the green board in the lecture hall when the docent of orthotopology Aapo Heikkilä lecture and scratch the equation.

In April 1988, Yle’s TV news was underway by “Finnish cosmic life jet” guest lecture at the University of Helsinki.

The audience in the main hall of the Porthania building roars as if at a stand-up gig. Namely, there is no point in the equation.

“Heikkilän pussiteorian by blue angel appears to us in dreams From G-space”, Helsingin Sanomat wrote on May Day 1988.

A couple of months earlier, HS had visited a lecture on orthotopology at the Heikkilä skull site at the University of Oulu.

There, the docent sketched an ultrafilter into G-space on a blackboard. After a complicated exchange of determinants, a group of four integrals appeared in the middle of the equation, accompanied by a boom in the audience.

The lecture hall of the University of Oulu was full of listeners when Aapo Heikkilä lectured in the spring of 1988.

Thirty Aapo Heikkilä appeared at the University of Oulu around 1960.

The farmer’s son from Aspen had not just attended school but was thirsty for information. And the lectures are open, so the future docent of orthotopology will absorb information, especially from lectures on mathematics, chemistry and physics.

At first, students and teachers marveled at the costume and tied up the bullied Lord, but Heikkilä soon became part of the university community.

Socially talented and well-mannered, Heikkilä spoke daily with the university staff. Based on the lectures and conversations, Heikkilä’s own “science”, orthotopology, was born.

According to Heikkilä, orthotopology studies “all possible natural phenomena and all that exists”. The secrets of science were revealed as long as there was a “student and good at math”.

The definitions of orthotopology were very meandering, says Professor Emeritus of Natural Geography at the University of Oulu Olavi Heikkinen, who has written Heikkilä ‘s biography.

“I don’t think it’s possible to remember all the definitions, no matter how memorable.”

Orthotopology key research topics were para-space. For Heikkilä referred to the space beyond what we know.

In addition to para-space, concepts such as ultra- and infrared filters, dimensions, G-orbitals, zero integrals, axioms and the blue electron flash in Heikkilä’s speech.

Thus, the topic of the lecture could be, for example G-orbitals in orthotopology. Basic concepts of para-space and blue electron symbiosis in the hypotenuse of a helical galaxy.

Heikkilä’s terminology itself could be derived from mathematics and physics, but in orthotopology it took on a smooth Dadaist form.

The equation collections that filled several chalkboards and Heikkilä’s confident performance perhaps convinced the novice. The more experienced listener, on the other hand, quickly caught on to the plot.

The subject of Heikkilä’s lecture could be, for example, the square of a circle. The docent thought his popularity was due at least to his personality.

The lectures were largely a parody, humorous adaptations of curt-like science. With the help of orthotopology, the university people got a laugh at both themselves and science.

Its Heikkilä probably also knew. He described his lecture as joking and playful.

“When I talked to Aapo about the leaking of the university roof, for example, he was talking sensible. But when we switched to orthotopology, Aapo’s look changed. For him, it was a profession, ”says Professor Emeritus Heikkinen.

“Orthotopology was neither rational nor irrational but in between.”

It is clear from Heikkilä’s game eye that during Christmas the lecture might calculate the volume of an elf’s head. He also understood his limits and did not want to cause harm, Olavi Heikkinen says.

“Of course, orthotopology was not recorded in the textbook but on some other paper.”

Orthotopology rose to its peak in the 1970s, when the natural sciences of the University of Oulu moved to their current location on the Linnanmaa campus.

There, a separate study room was arranged for Heikkilä from the warehouse of the Department of Physics. There was a nameplate on the door: Docent of Orthotopology Aapo Heikkilä.

Heikkilä also “defended” his doctorate in orthotopology at the 1978 Little Christmas. According to him, he brought to the event the formulas, drawings and films of orthotopology he had prepared.

Based on these and the debates that have taken place, Professor of Mathematics Juhani Nieminen stated that it is a pleasure to say that Heikkilä defended his dissertation on orthotopology.

Aapo Heikkilä is described as being warm-hearted, gentle and always in a good mood. With his orthotopologies, he relaxed the real everyday life of the University of Oulu.

Students among Heikkilä was unusually liked. The Finnish Docents’ Association gritted its teeth when Heikkilä introduced the title of docent as a result of persuading students.

With the participation of students, Heikkilä was also chosen as the Oulu resident of the year in 1987.

“Aapo was a kind of mascot for us,” describes those who studied mathematics in Oulu Irmeli Louhelainen.

He says that he assisted Heikkilä with lectures in the 1980s and solved the equations of orthotopology in front of a hundred-person audience.

“Triple integrals were drawn from their own ends.”

According to Louhelainen, Heikkilä – or Aapo, as he and all the interviewees say – was respected. The orthotopologist is described as being calm and always in a good mood. He belonged to the university equipment with his orthotopology and served as a back-up valve for academic drilling.

“I guess I missed something different about the boredom of studying. The study was extremely theoretical. Aapo was something else: a moment out of theory and complex lectures, ”says Louhelainen.

There were still those in the university who considered orthotopology and its side effects to be idle. Heikkilä didn’t care about them.

“If anyone said ugly, he was like air to Aapo. There is also a kind of social consciousness, ”says Professor Emeritus Heikkinen.

Docent tasks included lecturing. Heikkilä used to give a small lecture when it came to a suitable place, but from the 1980s at the latest, he lectured a few times a year, with the help of the student union and student organization, to the full halls of the University of Oulu.

Later, there were lectures elsewhere, all the way from Rovaniemi to Helsinki. The halls were full of listeners.

Aapo’s name-day coffees in December and Heikkilä’s birthday party in April were also popular in Oulu. At that time, Heikkilä distributed the values ​​and honors of the Grand Master of Orthotopology to students who proved their expertise in the field of shadow science.

“At least a hundred have received,” the docent speculated in a TV interview in 1988.

The title was achieved in an exam held by Heikkilä, where the docent appreciated insight. What mattered was not the answer itself but how the grandmaster candidate was able to justify the answer.

Irmeli Louhelainen’s diploma of 1984.

When there were no lectures or university celebrations, Heikkilä was most often found in the smoking area of ​​the University of Oulu. In the mouthpiece, the unfiltered nort burned as the docent talked to the students.

Olavi Heikkinen says that Heikkilä repeated several times that his task was to interact. He was a benevolent figure who lightened the atmosphere of the university and was not “on the path of interests,” as Heikkinen describes.

Got an orthotopologist’s share of other people’s benevolence. He lived on sick leave but used to ask “finances” in the university hallway. The opponent knew then to dig a pair of hips out of his pocket.

Heikkilä did not ask the women for money, gentleman when he was. Even young family fathers avoided financial inquiries.

Aapo Heikkilä was often on call at the University of Oulu’s smoking area.

The university never paid Heikkilä a salary for his lectures, but at some point the audience began to gather in orthotopology lectures to churn out. The rustle of coins inspired Heikkilä to explain the phenomena of para-space even more joyfully.

Docent was by no means Heikkilä’s only title. He enjoyed, among other things, the values ​​of a landscape architect of the soul, a financial advisor, and an honorary doctor of all known sciences. Let Heikkilä sometimes call himself a professor of orthotopology.

Heikkilä was already familiar with the fairytale of degrees. In 1953, with fake papers, he became a primary school teacher, but the folk candlestick was left a few months after the matter dawned on the official elementary school inspector. Heikkilä was ordered for a state of mind examination, after which he was left without a sentence.

False teaching was continued by false medicine. In 1957, a psychiatric practice was opened in Vaasa, where Heikkilä, among other things, used his drawings to classify his patients as people of will, reason, emotion or primacy.

Practice worked for half a year until Heikkilä was transit from fraud to Vaasa County Prison.

According to one version, he was revealed by pharmacists from Vaasa. Another story, on the other hand, tells us that the cart was about unpaid rents.

Heikkilä was remanded in custody for more than a year, after which the Vaasa Court did not convict him. Heikkilä was released.

In the same year, 1958, the University of Oulu was founded. There, Heikkilä pursued a career of more than 30 years, although he was never officially a student, let alone a university employee.

Next spring, Aapo Heikkilä will return to the University of Oulu as a play. The premiere was supposed to be in the university’s L1 lecture hall in March 2020, but the corona epidemic has repeatedly forced it to be postponed.

A film about Heikkilä has also been in progress for a few years now, but there is no exact information about its release.

In April 1993 Heikkilä traveled to Helsinki by night train with the intention of once again charming the capital’s scholars with the wonders of orthotopology.

According to the biography, he set off badly with the flu. He was advised to skip the lecture trip.

On the train, sleep did not come. Heikkilä is said to have smoked tobacco in the chain.

Before Tampere, the condition of 62-year-old Heikkilä collapsed. He had a heart attack and died. The triumph of the most colorful figure in the history of the University of Oulu was over.

From his last lecture trip, the orthotopologist was able to move from this reality to para-space. Heikkilä thought it was the people’s final destination.

He speculated that St. Peter would also be staying there.

The orthotopologist always wore a suit and was tied.

For the story, two other people who studied and worked at the University of Oulu during Heikkilä’s time have also been interviewed. In addition, Heikkilä’s biography written by Olavi Heikkinen has been used as a source Aapo Heikkilä – Shadow researcher and star lecturer (2012) as well as newspaper articles and a TV interview from Heikkilä.