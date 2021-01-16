“Another effort. ” This is in substance what Emmanuel Macron replied to Heïdi Soupault, a second-year political science student in Strasbourg, who sent him a letter last week, which has gone viral, in which she warned about sacrificed youth. In this letter, that Humanity published in its edition of Friday January 15, the young woman writes that at 19 years old, she “The impression of being dead”and that she has “No more dreams”, because of the loneliness imposed on young people deprived of lessons in lecture halls, of normal life and of the professional horizon made more uncertain.

“This epidemic steals a lot from you”, admits the Head of State in his response obtained by AFP. “It’s hard to be 20 in 2020, it was not a simple formula”, he continues, saying he is touched and concerned by the many messages of this type. A simple communication operation, in which he brought absolutely no response to the distress of the students. “We will have to hold on again”, urges the President of the Republic, recalling that the epidemic situation does not allow the universities to reopen for the moment, even if some relaxations are planned for the tutorials of first year students. “In this fight, I am fully aware that we have asked a lot of our youth. What you have accomplished is an example for us. We know what we owe you. I will be there to give back to your generation some of what they gave during this ordeal ”, he promises.

Below expectations

Not sure that this compassionate surge is enough for the students, who were once again scalded by the meeting on Friday between the educational community, Prime Minister Jean Castex and the Minister of Higher Education Frédérique Vidal. No deadline for a partial face-to-face resumption of all the students, nor the slightest emergency measure, was noted during this meeting. “We are far below the expectations of students who are in a disastrous situation”, replied Mélanie Luce, president of the student union Unef, reminding AFP: “A great many students can no longer eat their fill because they don’t have enough money, because they no longer have odd jobs. We need emergency measures, with money on the table as has been done to help businesses. “