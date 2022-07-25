Universities across the country actively discourage students from coming to the Netherlands to study if they can’t find a room, according to a tour of this site. Higher education, meanwhile, is desperately trying to pass rules that limit the influx of international students.
There is no space for all international students who want to study in Amsterdam, reported The Parool Today. For the first time, the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and the Free University (VU) see no other option than to call on students not to come. In recent years there were still fallback options such as hostels and holiday parks, because they were empty due to corona. Now that is no longer an option.
It appears that the Amsterdam universities are not alone in their appeal. Utrecht University wants to prevent that students end up in ‘undesirable and stressful situations’, the institution reports. ‘That is why we are going to explicitly advise new international students this summer to reconsider enrolling at UU if they don’t have a room yet. With a heavy heart,” it reads.
Other universities think the same way. On the website of the Eindhoven University of Technology states: ‘We advise you not to come to Eindhoven if you have not found a room before the start of the academic year.’ And the University of Groningen writes: ‘If you have not found accommodation before August 1, we strongly advise against coming to Groningen.’ And the Tu Delft previously announced a stop for students from outside the European Union at certain courses.
This summer we will explicitly advise new international students to reconsider enrolling if they do not yet have a room. With pain in my heart
Very attractive country
“This problem is currently occurring at several universities in several student cities,” confirms a spokesperson for the umbrella organization Universities of the Netherlands. “We are a very attractive country for international students because of the high quality of the universities, but the disadvantage is that the current high intake in some places is damaging the quality of education and that housing is very problematic.”
40% of freshmen attend universities not from the Netherlands, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands. In the past sixteen years, the number of international students has also increased more than the number of Dutch students. In 2021/2022, 115,000 international students were enrolled in higher education. This is three and a half times as many as in 2005/2006, when there were 33,000. While there are currently a shortage of tens of thousands of student housing is.
Higher education has been arguing for legislation for some time to ensure that the influx of foreign students, which is now virtually unbridled, can be contained. But a cabinet vision by education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf in which this problem is discussed, followed by measures, is not expected before next year.
Save yourself
It must be clear to international students what they say yes or no to, now the positive information on the internet often does not correspond to the harsh reality
Meanwhile, higher education institutions must fend for themselves, according to an administrative agreement with the government that was recently published. It literally reads: ‘Universities will do the maximum together and actively commit themselves to a controlled and responsible international student flow.’ For example, they must be ‘very cautious’ with international recruitment activities and actively provide information to future international students about all the advantages and disadvantages of studying here. It is also not the intention to change the teaching language of study programs to English, because that language attracts extra international students.
Growth is expected to continue in the coming years, partly due to the increasing popularity of our universities among international students. “So, as long as there is no new legislation, we want to be able to experiment with a numerus clausus (pre-determined number of admissions, ed.) for non-European students and a numerus clausus for foreign-language variants of programmes,” said the spokesperson for Universities of The Netherlands. “We already have a list of institutions that want to participate in such a trial. We haven’t got that space yet, but hopefully we will in the future!”
A spokesperson for education minister Dijkgraaf emphasizes that legislation is on the way in 2023. He says that it is now up to universities to properly inform future international students. “Then it is then up to the students themselves to decide whether they come here or not.” In response to the criticism, the spokesperson also refers to the agreements in the administrative agreement. “For example, the universities and the ministry will make agreements with municipalities and housing providers about supply and demand planning in the National Student Housing Action Plan this year.”
Undesirable
Chairman Terri van der Velden of the interest body Interstedelijk Studenten Overleg (ISO) thinks that the current situation is undesirable. ,,These students have been preparing their studies in the Netherlands for a long time, so this is a big disappointment for many. It is painful to have to reject students right in front of the door.” The National Student Union (LSVb) notes that there is also an important task for the educational institutions themselves.
“It must be clear to international students what they say yes or no to, now the positive information on the internet often does not correspond to the harsh reality,” says LSVb vice-chairman Janique Scharenborg. “We would like to see universities stop actively recruiting at all as long as the housing shortage is high. And look at the content of the program and the language policy, so that the right students are attracted.”
