Meanwhile, higher education institutions must fend for themselves, according to an administrative agreement with the government that was recently published. It literally reads: ‘Universities will do the maximum together and actively commit themselves to a controlled and responsible international student flow.’ For example, they must be ‘very cautious’ with international recruitment activities and actively provide information to future international students about all the advantages and disadvantages of studying here. It is also not the intention to change the teaching language of study programs to English, because that language attracts extra international students.

Growth is expected to continue in the coming years, partly due to the increasing popularity of our universities among international students. “So, as long as there is no new legislation, we want to be able to experiment with a numerus clausus (pre-determined number of admissions, ed.) for non-European students and a numerus clausus for foreign-language variants of programmes,” said the spokesperson for Universities of The Netherlands. “We already have a list of institutions that want to participate in such a trial. We haven’t got that space yet, but hopefully we will in the future!”

A spokesperson for education minister Dijkgraaf emphasizes that legislation is on the way in 2023. He says that it is now up to universities to properly inform future international students. “Then it is then up to the students themselves to decide whether they come here or not.” In response to the criticism, the spokesperson also refers to the agreements in the administrative agreement. “For example, the universities and the ministry will make agreements with municipalities and housing providers about supply and demand planning in the National Student Housing Action Plan this year.”