Last year, Dutch universities reacted unanimously with shock to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “This is a direct attack on freedom and democracy, the fundamental values ​​on which academic freedom and cooperation are based,” wrote the umbrella organization Universities of the Netherlands the day after the raid. After a call from outgoing minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66, Education, Culture and Science), higher education froze cooperation with Russian educational and knowledge institutions. Students and employees who express solidarity with the Palestinian citizens in Gaza demand that the universities now take an equally tough stand against Israel. In open letters, petitions, at protest meetings and on social media, they accuse the universities of hypocrisy and cowardice for not taking a side. A group of Jewish employees and students spoke out on Monday NRC against the violence against the Palestinians and called on educational institutions to do the same. university lecturer in MaastrichtJan de Roder And I’m not mistaken, I also saw students who felt intimidated The universities try to channel the emotions within their walls by encouraging students and employees to discuss the subject with each other. As long as those meetings are safe, they will not intervene. That was also the attitude of Erasmus University Rotterdam, when four action groups, which together call themselves the EUR4Palestine Coalition, held a ‘teach-in’ at the end of October. The activists entered the Sanders building and hung Palestinian flags. Some gained access via the emergency exit, security did not stop them, but they remained present. According to the Executive Board, intervention was not necessary. Discussions and expressions of feelings about the war can occasionally lead to “uncomfortable moments” and “that is allowed,” the council said. “What is not allowed is that it becomes unsafe.” According to a spokesperson, communication with the students took place “in a good and respectful manner”. During the meeting, pro-Palestinian slogans were chanted several times and speakers gave lectures on the situation in Gaza. The action groups had called on the university in a joint letter to condemn Israel’s violence against the Palestinians and to sever all ties with Israeli institutions. The Executive Board did not respond to those demands. Also read

Civil disobedience

But there remains room within the university for a “respectful dialogue” about the war, says a spokesperson. “As an international and diverse university where everyone is welcome, we see it as our role to show that respectful, humane dialogues are also possible in this debate. At a university in particular, there must be room for different narratives, but in an open and respectful dialogue. And of course that means searching again and again.”

Maastricht University also did not intervene when activists organized a show of support for the Palestinians. About thirty students initiated one at the University College (part of the University) at the beginning of November ‘critical education day’, although there was a banner outside the building stating that it was an ‘occupation’. The group, Students for Palestine, hung Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian posters, showed films and discussed the situation in Gaza with students.

The dean of University College did not intervene because, according to him, it “fell within the boundaries of what you could call civil disobedience.” Moreover, he did not think that education was seriously disrupted. The Executive Board supported the dean, because the situation would not have been unsafe.

The literature and art teacher provides explanations on the telephone. “Colleagues at the reception had locked themselves in their office as a precaution,” says De Roder. According to him, the choice of words of the activists, who accused the university of “complicity” in “genocide” in Gaza and demanded that education in Maastricht be “decolonized”, also came across as intimidating. “Because of this verbal aggression, Israeli students who normally participate very actively in lectures now do not dare to speak out.” He finds it “worrisome” that some students and sometimes teachers are “more concerned with judging and condemning than trying to understand.” De Roder: “I am strongly against that. What we as scientists have to do is keep our distance. Otherwise, the academic assignment will completely fade into the background.”

De Roder was not the only one to take offense at the action. Two guest lecturers who were due to teach at University College early next year have withdrawn out of dissatisfaction with the course of events.

Jewish student left the room

Failure to intervene can have painful consequences, as the University of Amsterdam (UvA) also experienced. At a business administration graduation ceremony in early November, a student with a Palestinian background took the opportunity to deliver a political message on stage. It led to an altercation with the parents of a Jewish student, who then left the room. The dean of the faculty afterwards sent an apology email to all those present: “A graduation ceremony is neither the time nor the place for such statements.”

Intervention should have been taken, the university later acknowledges. The university is now working on a guideline for employees: how do you deal with these types of incidents? A spokesperson: “We have not had to deal with this before, but we must take into account that this may occur more often.”

The UvA was already under fire because of the Gaza war. On October 9, the university administration had expressed “major concerns” about the “Hamas attack on Israel, the ongoing fighting and Israel’s response.” More than 1,200 people signed a letter a week later in which the Executive Board’s response to the violence was strongly condemned. The university was accused of complicity in the ‘extermination of Palestinians’. In a response, the Executive Board wrote again more than a week later that it was very affected by the conflict and that it wanted to express its condolences for “everyone” who feels personally involved.

Other universities also received similar calls and accusations. They do not take a stand, but they do let them know that the suffering affects them. “Our thoughts are with all citizens affected by this conflict,” said a spokesperson for Wageningen University & Research. “For their sake, we hope that violence from both sides will stop so that peace and stability can return.”

The Radboud University Nijmegen on her website: “We feel connected to all students and employees who have been directly or indirectly affected by the current situation. We speak out against any form of violation of human rights.”

Teach-in

Due to the increased tensions, universities are extra alert to safety within their walls. The UvA listed the security emergency number on its website, with the advice to students and employees to save this in advance. “Then you don’t have to look for it when you need help.” Leiden University announced access controls at the entrance to buildings at the end of October. The Hague branch was previously closed for a few days for safety reasons. “These are turbulent times,” the university reported. “Unfortunately, we have to conclude that tensions are unlikely to disappear quickly.”

Minister Dijkgraaf visited Campus The Hague at the end of October to talk to teachers and students about the way in which the conflict exists within the academic community. Both students with a Jewish background and students who have ties with the Palestinians indicated during the conversation that they do not always feel safe – socially, but also physically – at the university. “There are students who are hesitant to come to campus,” the report of the meeting stated.

Leiden University applies strict rules for holding meetings. These must be registered in advance. Sometimes this leads to friction with activists. Last week, Students for Palestine held an unannounced ‘teach-in’ at the Hague branch. This is where troubles arose with security guards. According to a report from university magazine Mare students were pushed, filmed, asked for their ID and chased into a clothing store. Students filed a complaint of harassment. The university board, in turn, said it was “shocked” by the meeting, which was held “without permission.” “Worse still, the nature of the demonstration made other students and staff feel extremely unsafe.” “Appropriate measures will be taken against anyone who violates the rules,” the university reported.

The Hague City Party submitted written questions to the Municipal Executive on Monday about the course of events. A policy officer from this party studies at the Hague campus and attended the meeting.

Academic freedom

Tension about the Gaza war can also run high at regular lectures. Teachers have a great need for information on how to deal with the subject, the universities say. Leiden and Tilburg, among others, are working on a guideline. Utrecht University already posted “tips and tools for conducting a respectful conversation” on its website. The university also explains why it does not take a position on the subject. “We are a university, not a political institute.”

The other universities also think this way. A spokesperson for TU Delft explains why it is necessary for the university to remain neutral. “If the institute takes a position, it restricts academic freedom.”

The University of Groningen also sees it as “the task of safeguarding independent thinking, but also analyzing and interpreting what is happening in the world and helping to develop solutions,” says a spokesperson. “We encourage our scientists to share their expertise with society.”

Share and care-conversations

In addition to academic meetings where scientists explain the war, and the ‘teach-ins’ and expressions of solidarity from action groups, discussions are held at universities about sharing concerns and feelings. TU Delft, for example, organizes share and care-conversations.

Niki van Strien attended such a session as an audience member. She is program manager of X, the place at the university where students can go for sports, culture, lectures, debates and other activities, such as these conversations. Organizing it was “super precarious,” she says. “You don’t want escalation to lurk. That is why we have hired a coach and a mediator to guide the conversations.”

That worked well. “Eight people came, they were a bit unsure at first: am I safe here?” The moderators set rules: everything said would remain private. And the participants promised to listen to each other and defer judgment.

Van Strien: “It started with a lot of anger and sadness and despair and shame. But slowly it became softer, a lot of empathy emerged. There was an Israeli woman sitting next to a Muslim. Together they came to the conclusion: this is not about who is right, but about recognizing that we are all people who suffer. It moved me very much. I was thinking about it in my head for days.”