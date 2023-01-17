Universities | These 19 people applied to become rector of the University of Helsinki

Among the applicants is Sari Lindblom, who now performs the principal’s duties.

Helsinki 19 people applied to be the new rector of the university by the deadline, the University of Helsinki announced on Tuesday morning.

The people who submitted the application are Dmitry Gultsev, Sabahudin Hadzialic, Mika Hämäläinen, Maryam Irani, Adam Jagiello-Rusilowski, Camilla Josephson, Jari Matias Kinaret, Sari Lindblom, Hamid Masud, Jukka Tapio Mähönen, Marke Johanna Mäkelä, Kai Nordlund, Kimmo Nuotio, Sami Pihlström, Wayne Plourde, Umasankar Saha, Anira Shakeel, Kalle-Antti Suominen and Anna-Mari Walls.

The university’s board of directors selects the rector for a maximum term of five years starting on August 1, 2023, the university informs. In January, the board selects the applicants who make it to the first round of interviews.

Principal in accordance with the University Act, is responsible for the financial, efficient and effective handling and further development of the university’s tasks.

Among other things, the rector is required to have a doctoral degree, extensive knowledge of the university world and a research and education policy vision, a cooperation network that reaches out to various stakeholders, and solid leadership experience.

The principal’s the selection will be made by the end of March 2023, the university informs.

The rector’s position is for four years. At the moment, the rector of the university is Sari Lindblom, who was located at the beginning Jari Niemelää. Niemelä died of a long-term illness in 2022. Niemelä lost his job in 2021.