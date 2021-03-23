Universities The University of the Arts Helsinki established the positions of 80 teachers and researchers

The regularisations are based on the decision of the Labor Court issued in December 2020 on the grounds for the fixed-term employment of two professors at the University of the Arts Helsinki.

At the University of the Arts Helsinki the employment relationships of 80 employees working in teaching and research positions have been made permanent, ie the employment relationships have been changed to be valid for the time being.

In addition, eight people have been offered other permanent positions.

Professors working at the University of the Arts Helsinki Anna-Kaisa Rastenberger and Anita Seppä had demanded that their employment relationship be confirmed for an indefinite period. Rastenberger’s field is presentation practices and spatiality, Blacksmith’s art history and theory. The employment of both would have ended at the end of 2020.

The Labor Court accepted the professors’ claims. According to it, the nature of the teaching task in the field of art is not sufficient as a basis for a fixed term and considered the employment relationships to be valid for the time being.

Following the decision of the Labor Court, the University of the Arts Helsinki convened co-operation negotiations and examined the grounds for the fixed-term employment of 186 employees working in teaching and research positions.

The majority of fixed-term employment relationships based on the nature of the teaching task in the arts were assessed as valid for the time being.

Labor Court the policy brought a change, especially in the fields of visual arts, dance and theater, to the practice that has been in place for decades, where teaching and research positions in universities are fixed-term.

The practice is justified by the fact that art is not done in universities but in the field of art. Temporary teaching and research positions in the fields of art have also been equated with fixed-term Professor of practice positions at universities of science.

University of the Arts Helsinki already in 2019, it introduced a career system model, ie a professor’s permanent path, which should also reduce the share of temporary professors. The decision of the Labor Court accelerated this change.

In the future, the positions of professor and lecturer will be mainly permanent positions at the University of the Arts Helsinki. For example, doctoral students, visiting experts and deputies will continue to be employed on a temporary basis.