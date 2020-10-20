Universities The University of the Arts Helsinki and the University of Helsinki established two joint professorships, with Otso Lähdeoja and Susanna Välimäki as professors.

The tasks of both professorships include the development of art research in collaboration with universities.

University of the Arts Helsinki and the University of Helsinki have established two joint professorships to deepen research collaboration between universities. A doctor of philosophy, an academic researcher and a composer have been chosen as professors Otso Lähdeoja and Doctor of Philosophy, Docent Susanna Välimäki.

The source professor is located at the University of the Arts Helsinki and focuses on artistic research. Välimäki’s professorship is located in the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Helsinki and its field is art research.

The tasks of both professorships include the development of art research in co-operation between the University of the Arts Helsinki and the University of Helsinki, the University of the Arts Helsinki’s press release says.