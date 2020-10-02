Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Universities The professor was concerned: the course at the University of Helsinki could endanger the safety of students who follow it from China

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
in World
0

Large Western universities are currently creating safeguards for both Chinese and other Chinese politics students.

Pandemic period distance learning has caused a professor of Chinese studies at the University of Helsinki Julie Chenille problem. It is about the safety of both him and the students from China.

Chen’s lectures have a maximum of about ten Chinese among other students each year. This autumn, not all Chinese students have yet come to Finland, probably due to the travel difficulties caused by the pandemic.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

EU agreed on sanctions against Belarus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In