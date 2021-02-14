Four students, including two elected union officials from UNEF, are summoned this Monday, at 1:30 p.m., before the tribunal de grande instance of Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine). Accused of “willful violence committed in a meeting”, they risk heavy penalties: up to seven years in prison and a 100,000 euros fine. The case dates back to October 7, 2019. On that day, a council for training and university life (CFVU) was held at the University of Nanterre. But the battle that the UNEF and its elected officials have been waging fiercely since the summer to obtain the enrollment of about 300 students “without college” does not have the good fortune to please Jean-François Balaudé, president of university at the time: Victor Mendez and Barthelemy Piron, two elected members of the UNEF at the CFVU, were not summoned. They therefore decide to go to the council despite everything, supported by around thirty students.

But there, they find in front of them the deputy head of security and a dozen guards of the university, who have the order to deny them entry. In the ensuing crush, one of the guards allegedly injured his knee. Barthelemy and Victor, as well as Sélim and Victor, two of the students who accompanied them, were then the subject of complaints from some of the security guards. One of them is accused of having hit and bitten one of the guards, which he denies, while the “victim” is said to have been unable to produce any medical certificate in support of his accusations. . The students, for their part, lodged a complaint against the head of security for obstructing the exercise of a trade union mandate. The “four of Nanterre” were summoned to court for the first time in June 2020, a hearing postponed to Monday – in particular because the students asked that their complaint be examined at the same time as those of the guards.

Campus ban

This is not the first time that lawsuits have been initiated in Nanterre against students. In 2018, at the height of the fight against the ORE law (orientation and student success, which introduced post-baccalaureate orientation through the Parcoursup platform), two students had already been worried after the evacuation by the CRS of one of the university buildings occupied by the students. Victor Mendez was already one of them. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended in October 2018, he was finally released on appeal, in November 2020. In the meantime, in early 2019, the president of the university had also convened a disciplinary commission to try to ban campus the young man and another of his comrades.

A “clear desire to criminalize any social movement”.

Relentlessness? Without a doubt. Victor Mendez, he sees in it the translation of a “Clear desire to criminalize any social movement”, of which the University of Nanterre would be ” the laboratory “ with regard to youth. Certainly, with the change of presidency in July 2020, the tension has subsided somewhat: “ Today, the presidency accepts to receive us, Victor testifies , who was re-elected as student representative. But there is no more means to meet our demands. “ And it took a new mobilization at the start of the school year to allow the registration of a hundred baccalaureate holders “without college”.

Many supports

The “four of Nanterre” benefit from the support of a support committee which requests their release. The UNEF, the UNL (National High School Union), Student Solidarity, the NPA are part of it, at the national level; FSU, CGT, Solidaires, FSE (Student Union Federation)… also, at departmental level. Political figures such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Olivier Besancenot or the PCF MP for Hauts-de-Seine, Elsa Faucillon, have also indicated their support. A demonstration is scheduled for Monday, starting from the university square at 12:30 pm, towards the tribunal de grande instance. “The considerable deterioration in the living and study conditions of a large part of the youth, concludes Victor Mendez, makes the criminalization of those who defend them even more unacceptable. “