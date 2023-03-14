Universities | The coalition’s Mykkänen would transfer the eight billion share portfolio from the state to the universities

The income from the state investment company Solidium’s share holdings would bring several hundred million euros more money to the higher education institutions every year.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen suggests that the next government transfer the shares owned by the state investment company Solidium to the universities.

This would be a significant investment for higher education institutions, as according to last Friday’s stock exchange rates, the value of the portfolio was 7.8 billion euros.

Mykkänen’s idea is that higher education institutions could use the dividends from the shares especially for research and development activities.

In recent years, the shares owned by Solidium have mostly yielded more than 300 million euros in dividends.

Solidium manages state holdings in which the state has no special strategic interest or has no special mission.

Mute says that the return on the shares would be shared between universities and universities of applied sciences.

“Technically, Solidium could still run the investment portfolio if the higher education institutions so wish, but in the future the owners and beneficiaries would be the Finnish higher education institutions instead of the shares being owned by the state.”

The state has capitalized higher education institutions before, but in the past the money received by higher education institutions has been quite small compared to the size of Solidium’s portfolio.

“This would be a massive transfer. The idea is that the annual yield of the shares would be able to take care of most of the increase in research and product development investments coming to universities and higher education institutions in the next election period. In this way, higher education institutions would receive a new revenue stream of hundreds of millions of euros permanently.”

The R&D financing act defining the state’s research and development activities entered into force at the beginning of 2023. According to the current estimate, funding will increase from the 2.4 billion euros budgeted for this year to 4.3 billion euros in 2030.

Starting with the 2024 budget, an increase of around 280 million euros is budgeted for each year’s budget compared to the previous year.

“I consider the transfer of Solidium’s shares even necessary if the parties are serious about implementing a parliamentary agreement,” says Mykkänen.

His according to him, it may be difficult for the next government to raise the state’s so-called spending framework for research and development as much as the parliamentary group wants.

This is because the state is constantly living in debt and there is no end in sight.

In the opinion of the Ministry of Finance, the public finances must be balanced on an annual basis for nine billion euros over the course of two election periods.

“Within the framework of the spending framework, it is difficult to see that such large investments for higher education institutions would be realized. Such an asset transfer would be the clearest way to ensure that it does not go unfulfilled.”

Mykkänen says that the transfer should be made permanent. “That way, maybe the next government wouldn’t start taking the money back. Appropriation increases in budgets are often fleeting, and they may be cut at the next turn.”

Mykkänen says that the transfer of shares alone is not enough, but in addition to this, money must be significantly increased, especially for teaching at universities.

Mute does not take a position on how exactly the share portfolio would be managed. He says that in the past, additions to the capitals of higher education institutions have been made according to the agreed distribution entry.

He says that the transfer would require a separate law, in which the terms of the transfer would be recorded. “Here, it would be necessary to emphasize specifically the extent of research and product development activities at the university.”

In Mykkänen’s opinion, the advantage of the share transfer would also be that it would make the universities more independent in relation to the state.

“However, this is not some extra money falling from the sky, but the transferred Solidium revenues are of course out of the state’s coffers. I challenge the critics of the proposal to propose a better way to increase funding for higher education institutions permanently.”

The working committee of the coalition has discussed the transfer of ownership of Solidium, but there is no decision about it by the parliamentary group of the coalition or the party board. The proposal is also not in the coalition’s election program, which does mention increasing the capitalization of higher education institutions.

Possible the move would make universities significant owners on the stock market.

Solidium owns 15.5 percent of Outokumpu, 14.9 percent of Metso, approximately 10 percent of Konecranes, 10 percent of Elisa, 6.4 percent of Sammo, 5.3 percent of Nokia and five percent of Kemira.

Universities would become the largest group of power users in the forestry company Stora Enso, together with the FAM holding company of the Swedish Wallenberg family. Solidium’s shares hold 27.3 percent of the votes in Stora-Enso. In terms of shares, Solidium is the forest giant’s largest owner.

A year According to an estimate made at the end of 2021, the value of shares owned by the state was a total of around 47 billion euros.

In addition to the shares controlled by Solidium, the state owns companies in which it has a special strategic interest or has a special mission. These include Alko, Finnair, Fortum, Neste and Posti.