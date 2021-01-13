It is not good to try to be heard under Emmanuel Macron. If they doubted it, the Parisian students of Sorbonne University had confirmation. Since January 4, some of them have been trying to prevent exams from being held by blocking the doors and calling for a boycott of exams at the three university sites (Sorbonne, Malesherbes and Clignancourt, respectively in the 5e, 17e and 18e boroughs).

“Unequal” partials

The reason ? While, since November 2020 at least (and even since March for some), they have only had the right to follow their courses at a distance, in often very difficult conditions in terms of material, psychological and pedagogical their university imposes partials on them… face-to-face. This, at the very moment when the arrival of the English variant on French soil raises fears of an upsurge in the Covid-19 epidemic. And while throughout the month of December, by grouping together via social networks, they sent their administration open letters denouncing their study and living conditions. Without any follow-up.

“These partials are unequal, explains Esther, in geography, because not everyone was able to prepare them under the same conditions. Some of us were wondering how to eat every day, many struggle with connection problems, the promises to make computers available on campus are not kept… ” A fed up and anger which explains these blockages, and which must be placed in the context of the general distress of the students, isolated, financially cornered, deprived of social life … to the point of leading to tragedies like this attempt suicide of a Lyon student who, on January 9, threw himself from the 5e floor of his university residence.

“A college security guard slapped a student”

At the Sorbonne, the response took the form of a massive police presence. On January 6, in Clignancourt, tells us Yamna, another geography student, “A college guard slapped a student he had already threatened the day before.” Tuesday morning, another police charge: “Suddenly, unable to block the doors, we sat in the middle of the road”, resumes the student. However, the situation has changed somewhat in the meantime: “Some teachers have agreed to correct distance tests, affirms Yamna , for us it’s a first victory. “

The exams are due to end today. Raphaël, he will not be there: arrested Thursday, January 7, place de la Sorbonne, he was not released until Saturday afternoon, after … 55 hours of custody. Accused by the police officers who arrested him of rebelling and of having beaten them, which he calmly denies, he has an appointment this Wednesday with the prosecutor to be notified of a reminder to the law and a training course. citizenship. “Maybe these police officers should do a citizenship course! “ he comments with humor, recounting how he was brought down, threatened and beaten for simply hanging on to his comrades. If anger is a cure for depression, perhaps the government has found a good way to improve the morale of students … failing to offer them real solutions.