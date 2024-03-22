Universities | Tapio Määtt continues as rector of the University of Eastern Finland

Tapio Määttä has worked as the rector of the University of Eastern Finland since the beginning of 2020.

Tapio Määtä was elected on Friday to continue as rector of the University of Eastern Finland, the university says in its press release. Määtä's new five-year term begins at the beginning of 2025. He has worked in the position since the beginning of 2020.

The 58-year-old Määttä has been a professor of environmental law since 2000, and before the rector's tenure, he worked for more than ten years as the head of the Department of Legal Sciences.

Määttä has a doctorate in law from the University of Helsinki, and he is also a docent of environmental law at the University of Helsinki and the University of Vaasa.

During her career, Määttä has also led several multidisciplinary research projects, such as the Environment and Justice research program of the Academy of Finland in 2005–09.