Universities Taavi Heikkilä, former CEO of SOK, will take up a new position at Aalto University

Taavi Heikkilä will start in August in Aalto University’s five-year Executive in Residence position, which will be established with donations.

Finland From the position of the Director General of the Finnish Cooperative Society (SOK) last fall divorced mountain councilor Taavi Heikkilä will start in August in Aalto University’s new Executive in Residence position.

This is a five-year mission to be established at the Aalto University School of Economics with donations. Heikkilä will be assigned to a position at the university’s marketing department, the main subject of which is cooperatives.

In his new position, Heikkilä is especially looking forward to meeting students and says that he is looking forward to “creating bridges between Aalto’s expertise and the needs of companies”.

Heikkilä joined the S Group in 1987 as a trainee supervisor. He started as CEO in 2014. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa.

Aalto university use the title of Executive in Residence for senior management individuals, academics, or community leaders or experts who have been invited to the University. The content of the assignments is similar to working life professorships, but they do not require a doctoral degree.

Currently working in the Executive in Residence position at the School of Economics Esko Aho, Gautam Basu, Bruce Oreck, Juhani Pekkala, Osmo Soininvaara and Juha Äkräs.