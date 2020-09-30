Universities Rebellion erupts at the University of Helsinki: Philosophy scholars fear open-ended offices where “thinking work is in danger”

The university plans to work with several people in the same space at the same time.

Dissertation researcher Maria at Hämeen-Anttila is undergoing a demanding concentration in his office at Metsätalo, University of Helsinki.

He devoted himself to the late Austrian mathematician and philosopher Kurt Gödelin notes. They are German shorthand that only a few people in the world can read.

“For the most part, the work is such that the work is read and corrected together with the working couple. The fact that it is possible to close the door and go through things is extremely important for one’s own ability to concentrate, ”says Hämeen-Anttila, who works as a researcher in theoretical philosophy.

Read more: A secluded philosopher left a confusing legacy – Only a few people can read Kurt Gödel’s notes, and now researchers at the University of Helsinki have found a “big bomb” in them

Now he and many other researchers fear that peace at work is threatened.

The University of Helsinki is planning changes to its premises. The new space program for 2021–2030, if implemented, would mean that work would be done with several people in the same space at the same time. In practice, therefore, these are open-plan workspaces.

The plans arouse strong opposition in the university community.

Philosophy researchers and teachers in particular are concerned that the planned spaces are not suitable for doing cognitively demanding work. According to the researchers, the planned rooms will not accommodate six people without disturbing the peace of work.

The university board is to decide business premises program at its meeting on Wednesday. According to the program, the university’s facilities will be “flexible and adaptable” in the future, and will be located mainly on four campuses.

The agenda is not about open-plan offices, but about flexible spaces.

It has been presented to the University Board plea, requesting the immediate suspension of the premises program.

Mary Hämeen-Anttila will defend her dissertation in November and will then become a project researcher.

He says that a study room with equipment that provides a quiet research space is really important in research work.

Researchers have been introduced to facilities below one floor, where adjacent facilities would always employ 3 to 6 people at a time.

“We have also seen Topelia’s new drawings, which show the spaces of 4 to 6 people really closely. It’s not exactly an open office now, but in that direction. There is a fear that in the future the spaces will be more widely adapted to the same style. ”

Concerned about the changes, there is also a post-doc researcher in practical philosophy Kaisa Kärki. Post doc refers to post-dissertation research.

“The plans I see are a big risk to the quality of teaching, the quality and productivity of research, and the publications that can be made,” Kärki says.

According to him, from the point of view of philosophy research, spaces resembling an open office, in which many people are placed in the same small space, do not allow for cognitively demanding work.

“Personally, I approach it from the perspective of what we know about the limitations of human computing and stress hormone research. Based on them, it is clear that the research suffers in open-plan offices. ”

Kärki says he is concerned that the plans will hit the most vulnerable in the university community, such as postgraduate students, project workers and young postdoctoral researchers.

Status program is related to the university’s plans to continue reducing the number of premises used by the university’s own operations.

The aim of the pruning is to save a few million euros a year.

The university estimates that the space costs will total approximately EUR 113 million next year.

The business premises program has been prepared even before the coronavirus and the consequent digitization leap.