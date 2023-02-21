Universities | Principal of Hanken: Study places should be where the students want

Haaga-Helia’s rector Minna Hiillos and Hanken’s rector Ingmar Björkman support the request of the rector of the University of Helsinki to increase higher education places in Uusimaa.

Helsinki university rector Sari Lindblom demanded Helsingin Sanomat at the weekend in the interview More study places at Uusimaa’s higher education institutions.

At least the rectors of the two other universities in the region, Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences and the Swedish-speaking Hanken University of Economics, are on the same page as Lindblom.

“There are too few starting places in Uusimaa. Uuttamaa has not been thought of as a region in decision-making,” says the principal Minna Hiillos from Haaga-Helia.

“There are plenty of applicants per place, and it is more difficult for young people in the capital region to study in their own place than elsewhere. It leads to young people taking a gap year or not studying at all,” says the principal Ingmar Björkman From projects.

Read more: Uusimaa is suffering from a brain drain, says the rector of the University of Helsinki

Sari Lindblom, rector of the University of Helsinki.

In Uusimaa operates a total of four universities and seven universities of applied sciences.

In one of them, Haaga-Helia at the university of applied sciences, business, hotel, restaurant and tourism industry and journalism are taught, among other things. There are currently about 13,000 students and about 4,000 places to start this year.

According to the statistics, however, it is difficult for people from New Zealand to get to these places.

“Uusimaa’s share of all primary university applicants is 35 percent, while when looking at starting places and those selected for education, the proportion of Uusimaa is only 27 percent,” Haaga-Helia principal Hiillos calculates.

“ “Going abroad is a logical consequence of the fact that it’s hard for homeboys to study.”

Just therefore, the principal would like more starting places.

According to Hiillos, Haaga-Helia would probably allocate starting positions to different fields, but with an emphasis on the most attractive skills shortage tasks, such as IT training.

“The increase in starting places would be about 330 places for us”, Hiillos estimates.

Lindblom of the University of Helsinki estimated on Saturday in HS that Uusimaa lacks approximately 5,000 places to start higher education. If more places were to be added, higher education institutions could support Finland’s goal of having one in two 25-34 year olds attend higher education.

Read more: OKM’s Lehikoinen: Education emphasis must be changed significantly in Finland

Helsinki The university’s Lindblom also pointed out on Saturday how the lack of starting places leads to a significant brain drain from Uusimaa to foreign countries.

Students go abroad when there is no place to study and do not necessarily return to Finland after graduation, but stay to work outside the borders.

The rector’s views were recently supported by the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen. He stated on Twitter that Uusimaa’s “brain drain is a serious problem for the whole of Finland”.

“Going abroad to study is one side effect”, reminds Hiillos of Haaga-Helia.

Hiillos says that he does not have accurate statistical information about those who go abroad.

Statistics on the subject are not the most recent. According to Kela, 58 percent of those who went to study abroad in 2014–2015 were from Uusimaa. The most popular study countries for Finns in the 2010s were Britain, Sweden and Estonia.

“Mutu’s feeling is that in many cases the people leaving are from Uusimaa, which is a strong international concentration and where the parents of many young people work in international companies. The departure is also a logical consequence of the fact that it is difficult for homeboys to study,” says Hiillos.

“ “Regional equality will not be realized.”

Principal Hiillos points out that there is also a brain drain elsewhere, as young people from Uusimaa go to other universities and colleges in Finland.

“Does that make sense?” He asks.

“I personally think that it doesn’t make sense ecologically, but it often doesn’t make sense for the young person themselves either. Living costs increase due to traveling to the place of study and because you cannot live at home. Regional equality will not be realized in such a case,” says Hiillos.

Helsinki from the report completed by the chamber of commerce in 2022, it appears that in recent years approximately 7,500 young people living in Uusimaa started studying at universities in other provinces and about 4,000 living in other provinces at universities in Uusimaa.

People are packing to the south. About every third 19-year-old now lives in Uusimaa. The share has grown in the 2010s and, according to the population forecast of the Statistics Finland, will continue to rise every year.

Correspondingly, the same trend has not been seen in higher education policy. Starting places and those selected to study have increased relatively less in Uusimaa’s universities than in other provinces, states the chamber of commerce’s report.

In Swedish The Hanken School of Economics currently has about 2,600 students. About one in five of them is studying in Vaasa.

According to Hanken’s rector Ingmar Björkman, there are “quite a lot” of university places in Finland, but not necessarily in the places where the applicants would like to go.

Shouldn’t it then be common sense to move empty places to places where there are willing students?

“Common sense is usually reasonable,” Björkman replies.

A thought the transfer of study places to Uusimaa is also supported by last year’s survey of the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce.

“In medium-sized and small higher education provinces, the applications of the regions’ own young people to regional higher education institutions will decrease, and the actual demand for study places will decrease,” the report stated.

Hanken’s principal Björkman says that Hanken could increase the starting places by its own decision, but it has not been decided to do so.

“That would not be a good thing from the student’s point of view, because the most common way to measure quality in the world is to compare the number of teachers, professors and lecturers to the number of students,” says Björkman and reminds how in the world’s top universities the ratio is one teacher for about ten students.

“At the moment, the project has one teacher for every thirty students.”