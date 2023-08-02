Universities have offered scholarships for outstanding students in the next academic year (2023-2024), the first semester of which will start on August 21.

At the forefront of universities is Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, which recently announced receiving applications for the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship. Which is a national initiative that contributes to encouraging outstanding students to complete their university studies, within specializations aimed at qualifying and empowering a new generation of leaders.

The scholarship aims to support high school graduates wishing to pursue their studies, and includes graduates of the National Service Program in the UAE, who meet the admission requirements and achieve a grade point average of no less than 90%.

The University of Dubai offers full and partial scholarships for outstanding students in the new academic year, with more than 16 types of scholarships and discounts for various undergraduate programs in the Dubai Business School, the College of Engineering and Information Technology, and the College of Law.

The university administration stated that the scholarships it provides for the undergraduate level, the most prominent of which are three full scholarships for all years of study in the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, full scholarships that are offered to citizens to study communications engineering, and partial scholarships to study in Bachelor of Engineering programs in other disciplines. And a 50% discount on tuition fees for all students who have achieved averages of 90% or more in the secondary level from inside and outside the country.

There are many other grants and various discounts, including a scholarship from the Ministry of Education, and a grant from businessman Adel Al-Kamel for five outstanding students who score 95% or more, 50% for the children of retired citizens, and 10% for citizens and children of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and those who work in the government. , or who has a brother or sister who is studying at the university, and 20% for people with special needs, and 35% for holders of “Esaad” card, and from 15-30% for holders of “Homat Al-Watan”, “Absher”, “Fazaa” and “Waffer” cards and employees University, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in addition to many other grants.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers several facilities to students through initiatives it launched to support them, as it offers scholarships to help students finance their studies, in addition to adopting a plan for paying tuition fees, allowing students to divide the total fees into multiple installments, to make the payment process smoother. . Scholarships are awarded by the university based on various criteria, such as academic merit and financial need, which helps balance education expenses.

“These measures are intended to support parents in handling college fee payments, and to reduce the financial burden associated with higher education,” said Nick Bradley, the university’s regional director of application and enrollment.

He added, “For students located within the UAE, Heriot-Watt University Dubai provides them with two options for managing tuition fees. Students can either pay the full tuition fees for the entire academic year in advance one time, or choose a fee payment plan in multiple installments.”

With regard to students from outside the UAE, they have the option of either paying a full advance payment of tuition fees for the entire academic year, or dividing the total fees into four equal installments at specified intervals.

• Providing many scholarships and various discounts for outstanding students in the next academic year.