Local and international universities presented their study programs for the next academic year, during the International Education Exhibition held in Sharjah, amid wide student participation from various schools in the country. Most universities focused on offering study programs in new specializations, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity engineering, and universities offered discounts. Up to 50% to attract outstanding students.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences offered study programs in the colleges of (Medicine, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dentistry, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery), with annual fees amounting to 117 thousand and 300 dirhams, provided that 1,000 dirhams are paid as registration application fees.

The Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dentistry offered five postgraduate studies accredited by the Ministry of Education in the country: endodontics, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and periodontal sciences, with tuition fees amounting to 160,000 UAE dirhams for students from Citizens of the country and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and 185 thousand dirhams for students from the rest of the world, explaining that the program provides funded opportunities to participate in global conferences, and provides intensive clinical training over the three years of the program, as it constitutes 60% of the basic curriculum, in addition to qualification for membership exams. The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland.

The College of Nursing and Midwifery offered two study programmes, namely the Master of Science in Cardiovascular Nursing and the Master of Science in Pediatric Nursing, noting that the annual tuition fees amount to 140 thousand dirhams, in addition to a 1000 dirham registration fee.

The University of Dubai has offered study programs for bachelor’s and postgraduate studies, and the university revealed that it is offering a 50% discount for pre-graduation programs for those who obtained 90% or above in high school, and a 35% discount for pre-graduation programs for holders of “Esaad” and “Fazaa” cards, and a 30% discount. For holders of other government cards, such as “Al-Saada” and “Dewa”, a 50% discount for students of pre-graduation programs from academic partners (MOU schools).

As for the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, it offered a bachelor’s program in biotechnology, a bachelor’s degree in communication and media arts, in addition to bachelor’s programs in business administration programs in its various branches, as well as bachelor’s programs in artificial intelligence sciences, chemical engineering, as well as civil and architectural engineering, and computer engineering. Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, Mechanical Engineering Science, and Petroleum Engineering.

The University of Sharjah has offered study programs, with annual fees starting from 45 thousand and 45 dirhams.

During the course, the Emirates Health Services Corporation reviewed the “Masar” and “Bachelor of Nursing” programs, in which the Corporation adopts high school students, by providing stimulating educational care, which contributes to supplying the health sector in the country with an elite group of specialized national cadres, especially in the field of medicine and nursing. And other health specialties.

The Foundation’s Acting Executive Director of the Financial Sector and Support Services, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, said that the scholarship programs provided by the Foundation, “Bachelor of Nursing” and “Masar Program Scholarship,” target national students who have graduated from high school.

