“The abolition of the programmed number for access to study courses would not bring benefits in terms of greater access but, on the contrary, would contribute to a decline in professional quality and consequently in the security of the skills provided to citizens in an already existing training system in difficulty”. This was said by the national secretary of the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), Beatrice Mazzoleni, in a hearing at the 7th Senate Commission, as part of the examination of the bills dealing with the issue of the abolition of the fixed number for study courses in Nursing and Medicine and Surgery.

“The unconditional opening of the system which provides for the definition of training places, correlated to the definition of the needs of the national health system, would have deleterious effects from several points of view – explained Mazzoleni – First of all, it would undermine the concept of merit and stimulus towards young people to understand the relevance of these professions, which precisely due to their peculiarity must include selective mechanisms. Furthermore, there would be a risk of making the nursing profession less attractive, given that some students enter it with strong initial expectations about Medicine This portion of candidates who enter Nursing because they have not passed the selection for other study courses would disappear, creating a further drop in applications. This imbalance could further occur between other particularly attractive professions, thus increasing an imbalance of skills in the world of health , with a 'surplus' of some professionalisms and a 'disappearance' of others”.

For Fnopi, therefore, the abolition of the programmed number for access to study courses “could create serious imbalances in the academic training sector, with a consequent impact on the training quality of the professionals responsible for the care, assistance, rehabilitation and prevention of the population Italian, and therefore of the security of the skills provided to the citizens of our country”.