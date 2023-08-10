Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/10/2023 – 6:23 am

Despite being one of the pillars of public universities, extension has less prestige and is often underestimated. A change in the current model is necessary to reverse this scenario.”Research, teaching and extension”. This is the tripod that solidifies the foundation of our public universities. I don’t necessarily see a problem with any of these three pillars, but I believe it is worth teasing about the asymmetry in dosages and consequently the difference in the valuation of each one of them.

What I mean by this? Well, I had the opportunity to do my degree in economics at USP, one of the best universities in Brazil and the world. Since the beginning of my graduation, I found myself completely in love with extension.

I don’t want to sound arrogant, but by doing the good old “hands on”, I had the privilege of complementing my training and learning things that my colleagues didn’t have the opportunity to learn in the classroom.

I had some professors who admired me and valued my practical work outside the university walls. However, unfortunately, from most others I felt an air of underestimation. As if everything that occurs outside the “research” and “teaching” pillars is simply not relevant, commendable and admirable.

I managed to resist and had a lot of trouble finding the balance between the purely academic world and the practical universe of extension. The result was several failures in the disciplines and, at times, a feeling that I simply did not deserve to be there occupying my vacancy and that it was not for me. There were times when I tried to fit in completely, but for that I would have to stop being who I am.

Today, luckily, I believe I found the balance. I understand that we should not underestimate the theory. The formal and theoretical foundation, although for some it may seem boring and trivial, it is incredibly important. However, we also cannot underestimate the extent and power of “getting your hands dirty”.

waste of talent

In addition to my personal experience, I confess that I can’t help but worry about the amount of talent that the current university model may lose. I find myself constantly thinking about how many university students may be feeling out of place at this very moment and believing that university is not for them simply because they have latent within themselves the curiosity, the will – perhaps even the need – to continue their education outside of society. classroom.

The most critical reader may now be thinking, “Oh, that’s bullshit. If you want, just do it. There are many opportunities and outreach projects.” Yes. Your thinking is not wrong, but you need to think further.

The problem here is that the extension is often crushed by the other two pillars. Overall, it is simply not valued in the same way as research and teaching. I believe that one of the reasons is that the faculty is almost exclusively composed of researchers. These, agents who dedicated their lives to research. This, in turn, is not usually associated with practice and “getting your hands dirty”. I often find myself thinking about how much our universities have the potential to do for the communities in the cities where their campuses are located. I’m not saying that they don’t do anything, but I notice a huge idle potential and totally guided by the devaluation of the extension.

Given this scenario, another problem arises: the difficulty in conciliation, and here I write remembering my own case. Nothing I did outside the walls was officially counted towards my academic training. Therefore, because I preferred extension, I naturally did poorly in the subjects, which were excessively academic, and I felt very sad and incapable. The fact that I felt out of place and incapable also had the effect of, on some level, pushing me further away from the subjects in the classrooms.

I think there are several student profiles. Yes, there are, including close friends, those who love the model of learning only with theoretical classes, reading and writing articles and participating in lectures and conferences. However, there are others that just aren’t like that.

For example, there is a medical student who would love the opportunity to participate in a lecture on public health in peripheral communities. However, there is also another who would trade, without thinking twice, the lecture for the opportunity to visit real communities and participate or help create a project with the people.

Which one is better? Which will be learning more? Which one is a level student at our best public universities?

I think that the discussion these questions provoke do not lead us to an intelligent or strategic dialogue. In fact, they should be replaced by:

How to make these two students feel represented at the university? How to make both have space, resources and feel valued enough to evolve and contribute both to academia and society?

And the main question: How can the university promote a real integration between these two profiles?

I know there is no simple answer to this. Given that, basically, we are talking about modifications to a model that has existed for decades. Furthermore, realistically, not only are many not open to dialogue, but they will tooth and nail defend the current model.

Vozes da Educação is a fortnightly column written by young people from Safeguard, a volunteer social program that helps public school students in Brazil to enter university. The founder of the program, Vinícius De Andrade, and students assisted by Safeguard in all states of the federation take turns authoring the texts. Follow the program’s profile on Instagram at @salvaguarda1

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.