“ J e still requires an effort. “ They were undoubtedly numerous, these students who, as Strasbourg’s Heïdi Soupault had written to him (see our edition of January 15), expected Emmanuel Macron to hear their suffering. Missed. If the Head of State took his most media-oriented pen to answer him in person, it is to promise to return to this generation only “A little of what she gave”. For the rest, we are asked to be satisfied with the measures announced on January 15 by Prime Minister Jean Castex.

But here too, the disappointment is great. L’Unf, received the next day with other student organizations by Jean Castex and Frédérique Vidal, the Minister of Higher Education and Research, denounced the “Wait-and-see position” government, while “Precariousness and student poverty reach new heights” and “The losses of jobs, of internships, the decline in family solidarity have completely emptied our portfolios”. The union demands “A face-to-face return with a 50% gauge” for all, whereas today, only first-year students would be offered to resume their tutorials (TD) in half-groups, as of January 25.

Call for mobilization from Wednesday January 20

This recovery “vital” for all is possible, judges the Unef, “From the moment the classes are split”, which would imply “A tenure of contract workers and the hiring of TD managers, still possible at the start of the second semester”. A petition asking “1.5 billion euros to get students out of the galley” is online (1). The union has also co-signed, with other youth organizations (JC, Young Generations, Young rebels, Young ecologists, Youth NPA, Student Solidarity, UEC, UNL), a call to mobilize from Wednesday January 20. In Paris, a demonstration must leave that day, at 2 p.m., from Port-Royal. Organizations, which recall that, as part of its France relaunch plan, “The government gave 470 billion to big companies and nothing to universities”, ask “A real plan to fight against student insecurity”, free masks and hydroalcoholic gel, requisitioning of empty rooms in university towns for massive screenings and allowing everyone to return to school. Because it’s also up to the government to do “Another effort” for this youth who demand a future.