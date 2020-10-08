Highlights: India is attracting reputed universities abroad to open campuses

Modi government is taking initiative for universities like Oxford, Yale to have campuses in India as well

A draft law to regulate the functioning of foreign universities is being prepared.

new Delhi

From the Universities of India to the CEO of Microsoft to Google. Now Prime Minister Modi wants that world-renowned universities like Yale, Oxford and Stanford also open their campuses in India so that Indian universities can be better by competing with them. According to a Bloomberg report, the Modi government is trying to attract world-renowned universities to open campuses.

In a written reply to the Parliament during the Monsoon session, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that about seven and a half lakh students from India go to study abroad and spend $ 15 billion every year.

A draft law to regulate the functioning of foreign universities is being prepared. The bill will be tabled in Parliament after it is drafted. This points towards a change of heart of the ruling BJP as it was against opening up the education sector till now.

Nishank said, “There is a lot of excitement about it” by the Australian Government and some universities showing interest in the proposal.

India needs reform in the education sector to make its universities more competitive. India ranks 72nd among 132 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2020. This index shows a country’s capabilities to grow, attract and retain talent.

However, India’s notoriously complex bureaucracy remains the main obstacle for foreign universities. Apart from this, the challenges of land acquisition, academic staff and adequate infrastructure are different. Nishank did not state clearly what steps India is taking to attract foreign universities, but he did mention that institutions that want to open their branches here on a not-for-profit basis should partner with local institutions Have to do it.

Some foreign universities have already partnered with Indian institutions. So that students can complete their degree from the main campus abroad after partial studies in India. Now these foreign institutions are excited and want to open their campus in India without any local partner.