Head of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“Said that regional universities will make their own decision on the return of distance learning.

According to the minister, this will depend on the epidemiological situation.

Filkov also noted that it is important to prevent the emergence of foci of the spread of coronavirus in hostels and universities, while there will be no restrictions on the number of students in university classrooms due to the pandemic. This academic year, new sanitary and hygienic rules are in force, in particular, temperature measurement, mask regime in the institution, airing of premises and others, he recalled.

As the head of the department specified, more than 4 million students have already started studying at universities, of which about 300 thousand people are citizens of other states. It is noted that the cost of education in universities remained at the level of 2019.

Earlier it became known that from September 1, students and teachers of Russian universities will be required to wear protective masks indoors. In addition, everyone should have their temperature measured at the entrance.