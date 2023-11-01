Universities | From Lauri Törhösen, the dean of the University of Lapland: “When someone has run away, you can’t put them in a jar anymore”

According to Satu Miettinen, Lauri Törhönen’s dissertation will either be accepted or rejected at the December meeting of the faculty council.

31.10. 16:37 | Updated 10:11

Lapland the dean of the university’s faculty of arts, professor of service design Miettinen’s fairy tale along with the instructor Lauri Törhönen the dissertation process has proceeded formally correctly.

“The dissertation has had two preliminary examiners and an opponent. Next, the work progresses to the evaluation of the faculty council in the same way as any other dissertation. Of course, the process is still in progress.”

Törhönen’s dissertation on Monday has sparked a lively discussion. For example, the fact that Törhönen’s dissertation does not have a structured table of contents and the fact that it does not have the citation practice characteristic of an academic text has caused astonishment.

The decision to accept or reject the dissertation is made by the Faculty Council of the University of Lapland, which meets in December. It uses the Objector as a scientific support Esa Saarinen statement.

Dissertation rejection is very rare. The work usually passes through the hands of many gatekeepers before it is accepted.

A famous exception to the practice is Riitta Nelimarkna thesis at the University of Arts and Sciences in 2000. It consisted of three visual art exhibitions and a written part.

The thesis was defended at the dissertation conference, but it was rejected by the school’s research council. In the end, the separately established examination board voted that the thesis was acceptable.

Lauri Törhönen’s dissertation at the University of Lapland on October 30, 2023. The opponent is Esa Saarinen. Screenshot from the stream of the University of Lapland.

Thoughtful has closely followed the debate arising from Törhönen’s dissertation. He believes that Törhönen’s polemical and colorful character has been part of the reason for the effervescent commentary.

The fact that the general public does not necessarily know the difference between a scientific and an artistic doctorate has raised waves in the debate. The dissertation guidance and tradition in the field of arts education are not completely the same as in the field of science education.

According to Miettinen, now would be a good place for a discussion about the contents and forms of a scientific doctoral degree, as well as for considering whether artistic work can be evaluated against scientific conventions at all.

“It’s good to remember that there are different ways to do research. It’s terribly brave of a doctoral student to go do artistic work,” says Miettinen.

Does artistic work exempt you from academic citation practice and the preparation of a detailed table of contents?

“It doesn’t directly mean that, but it certainly gives freedom to the form. However, I don’t want to comment on an individual dissertation, because I haven’t been its supervisor and I don’t know it. The dean does not have time to read every dissertation. I personally supervise more scientific dissertations.”

Hand wringing artistic doctorates have been around for as long as they have existed. Already in 1997 HS’s music critic Seppo Heikinheimo motkot that at the Sibelius Academy you can get a doctorate in music by giving five accordion concerts and writing a treatise on “accordion issues”.

The discussion started again this fall, when docent Taina Saarikivi scolded In Science is Happening magazine The University of the Arts for not giving weight to academic merits when recruiting professors. The criticism started a wider discussion about the quality and status of artistic doctoral degrees in the academic world.

According to Miettinen, the discussion has in part led to the fact that scientists have ended up making safe choices in their research, for example in terms of processing methods and angles of observation.

Miettinen takes a practical approach to the current discussion.

“When someone has run away, you can’t put it in a jar anymore. I won’t start criticizing what should have been done. Now we act according to this situation.”

Correction 1.11. at 10:08: Added information that Satu Miettinen is specifically the dean of the Faculty of Arts. Also clarified that Riitta Nelimarkka’s dissertation was defended at the dissertation conference, not yet accepted.