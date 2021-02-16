Have we ever seen a Minister of Higher Education stigmatize academics as much as Frédérique Vidal? She intends to have the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) investigate “Islamo-leftism” at the university. In a mind-blowing interview with Jean-Pierre Elkabbach on CNews, she says that “Islamo-leftism is corrupting society as a whole and the university is not impermeable”. She wishes to develop a curious triptych, baptized “danger, vigilance and action”, in order to “Distinguish between what is academic research and what is activism and opinion”.

To the question asked by Jean-Pierre Elkabbach to know if there is not at the university “A sort of alliance between Mao Zedong and Ayatollah Khomeini”, Frédérique Vidal offers a delighted smile. “But you are right”, she abounds, before pointing out that “The vast majority of academics are aware of this and are fighting against”. The minister took the opportunity to sweep aside studies on so-called “racialized” people, in the sense that they suffer from racism. “In biology, it has been known for a long time that there is only one human species and that there are no races. I am safe on this subject. “ Except that, if races do not exist, racism and discrimination, if … And, on this, the Minister has nothing to say.

She adds : “In our universities, there are people who can use their titles and the aura they have. They are in the minority and some do it to carry radical ideas, or to carry militant ideas of Islamogauchism while always looking at everything through the prism of their will to divide, to fracture and to designate the enemy. “ It is certain that Macronia, by always using the words and theories of the far right to stage its deadly duel with the RN, is working with all its might for concord and cohesion …

Frédérique Vidal thus joins the positions of Jean-Michel Blanquer. In October 2020, the Minister of National Education estimated that “Islamo-leftism is wreaking havoc at the university”, before launching an extremely serious accusation: “These people favor an ideology which then, from time to time, leads to the worst. “ The Conference of University Presidents replied that “No, universities are not places where an ‘ideology’ is built that leads to the worst. No, universities are not places of expression and encouragement of fanaticism. No, universities cannot be held to be accomplices of terrorism ”. The text specified that “Research is not responsible for the ills of society, it analyzes them. The university is, in essence, a place of debate and the construction of critical thinking ”.

But Frédérique Vidal prefers to throw in the face of the universities a term of ignominy such as the previous version dates from before the Second World War, with the hideous expression of “Judeo-Bolshevik”. The reactions did not take long. “Students are starving, some commit suicide, hundreds drop out of studies, thousands can no longer pay their rent, but the priority for Vidal is to investigate ‘Islamo-leftism’. Pathetic and disturbing ”, indignant Thomas Portes, president of the National Observatory of the extreme right. “Afflicting Vidal who wants to charge the CNRS with organizing the witch hunt and dishonours his office”, regrets Senator EELV Esther Benbassa. Even the deputy LaREM Sacha Houlié denounces the minister: “There are other priorities on the university that deserve all its attention: financial and food insecurity, and psychological support. ”