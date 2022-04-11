Universities Four million euros from the technology industry to universities – the largest amount for Aalto University

“We want to encourage universities to work even more networked with companies and universities,” says Minna Helle, Executive Vice President.

Technology industry ry donates a total of four million euros to universities with educational responsibilities in the field of technology.

With its donation, the organization is participating in a university fundraising campaign in which the state will capitalize universities with 67 million euros in return for donations.

The largest amount, EUR 1.2 million, will go to Aalto University. Smaller donations will go to Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology, the universities of Oulu, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa, Jyväskylä and Eastern Finland, as well as Åbo Akademi University.

The donation criteria have utilized data and a number of different indicators related to university research, education and their effectiveness.

Member companies According to a survey of the skills needs of the technology industry, the industry needs 130,000 in ten years new expert.

“Now, if ever, is the time to invest in the quality of education and research. The shortage of experts has long hampered the sustainable growth of companies, and due to the changed situation in world politics, the need for a green transition and related new know-how is even more critical than before, ”Vice President, Technology Industry Minna Helle says in a press release.

According to Helte, technological know-how and pioneering are “the cornerstone of the Finland House”.

“We want to encourage universities to work even more networked with companies and universities,” says Helle.

Donation This is based on Sitra’s decision in 2019 to recapitalize universities with a one-time investment of EUR 100 million.

The state will allocate investments in two parts in 2020 and 2022 between different universities and on the basis of the private capital they raise.

The technology industry, its member companies and the 100th Anniversary Foundation have donated a total of about 160 million euros to higher education in recent years.