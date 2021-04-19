Universities Finnish economic nobleman Bengt Holmström will start at the European University Institute as a part-time professor

Holmström teaches in the interdisciplinary Master in Transnational Governance program, which offers international students studies related to digitalization, economics, politics, security, and sustainability.

Finnish Swedish economist Bengt Holmström starts as a part-time professor in the School of Transnational Governance (STG) of the European University Institute (EUI). The head of the unit is the former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb.

Holmström, a long-time professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), became the first Finn to receive the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2016. The award was given for the development of contract theory in collaboration with a British-American economist and a professor at Harvard University. Oliver Hartin with.

Holmström teaches at the EUI in the interdisciplinary Master in Transnational Governance program, which offers international students studies related to digitalization, economics, politics, security and sustainability. Holmström is excited about the part-time professorship at EUI and believes it will provide opportunities for interaction with policy-oriented researchers and students.

“I hope that research on contracts and organizations will help to discuss social policy and governance in times of great challenges and opportunities,” Holmström says in a statement.

Stubb is also happy to receive Holmström as confirmation of his unit.

“Bengt Holmström’s pioneering research has had a real impact on societies around the world. We are proud to welcome him to our growing faculty to bring the best combination of academic knowledge and decision-making experience to STG students,” Stubb says.