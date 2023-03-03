Universities | Finlandia University, operating in the United States, ran into difficulties

Finlandia University, founded in 1896, is ending its operations. The reasons are the small number of students and the university’s debts.

Stateside Finlandia University, located in the state of Michigan, is closing its operations. The university will not accept new students for the academic year 2023–2024.

Reasons for termination the university says in its press release the declining interest of high school graduates in university education.

Finlandia University is not the only university in the United States struggling with a student shortage. The reduced number of students is a common problem in the USA, reported the US news site NBC News in late summer 2022.

In addition to the lack of students, Finlandia University’s debt burden, which has become unsustainable, is mentioned in the press release as the reason for closing Finlandia University. The release states that efforts have been made repeatedly to fix Finlandia University’s finances.

Media company and online publication, according to Inside Higher Ed Finlandia University is one of the few universities that have recently closed their doors. In addition to the small number of students, the corona pandemic and inflation have caused financial challenges for higher education institutions.

“I want to assure you that the management team, the board and I have left no stone unturned in trying to avoid this day,” the university’s rector Timothy Pinnow says in the university’s press release.

With the current ones Finlandia University students have time to complete their degree during the spring semester and the upcoming summer semester, it is stated on the university’s website.

In order to ensure the continuation of current students’ studies, Finlandia University has an agreement with four American higher education institutions. A fifth contract is in the works. The agreements guarantee that, for example, students do not have to pay an application fee to the university they are transferring to. An application fee is a normal practice when applying to a university in the United States. Handling the payment is a requirement for the application to be processed.

Finland The University was founded in 1896, then under the name Suomi College. The university was founded by Finnish immigrants. The posterity wanted to not only educate, but also teach them Finnish culture.