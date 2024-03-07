About ten years ago, when I was a young assistant professor at Bryn Mawr College and newly arrived at the university, I was surprised when one of my students complained about Ovid's 'Metamorphoses.' Specifically, her concern was with Ovid's lack of sensitivity on the subject of rape. 'Metamorphoses' is a poetic compendium of the myths of ancient Greece and Rome; one of its most common themes is the eroticism of male gods who pursue women. I was particularly surprised by the student's comment because Ovid's elegant and witty text is remarkably sympathetic to female characters. But I knew that Mawr students were famous for the intensity of their convictions; It makes sense that students at a women's college would take such a strong stance against violence against women.

In the following years, I discovered that, in fact, the 'Metamorphoses' were an opportunity for virtue signaling, not just for students, but also for professional academics at American universities. It is typical for a public lecture on Ovid's 'Metamorphoses' to begin with a warning about rape and an invitation to audience members to feel free to leave the room.

I could never fully understand how listeners could be traumatized by Ovidian depictions of sexual violence. Here, for example, is one of the most famous: “while [o deus Júpiter] spoke, [a ninfa Io] ran away, [ . . .] but the god called down a heavy shadow that enveloped the vast land and stopped his flight and violated, in that cloud, his chastity.” But I gave them the benefit of the doubt.

When Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, they not only murdered hundreds of children, elderly people and women and kidnapped hundreds more, but they also systematically perpetrated brutal gang rapes, complete with mutilation and other forms of inhumane violence against women. On a witness report, after the terrorists had finished raping a woman — and while she was still alive — they had cut off one of her breasts and were kicking it at each other like a football in the dust. In othera raped woman begged the terrorists to shoot her—which they did, after everyone in the group had had their turn with her.

I am consciously detailing these facts — facts so brutal that it is outrageous to even put them in writing, and yet whose brutality demands that they be recorded for posterity. It is especially important to do so given that much of the world has turned a deaf ear — or, worse, blatantly denied — these atrocities against Israeli women and girls.

Scholars and students across the US praised the October 7 attack as “heroic” and “an achievement”. Washington State Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal surprised a CNN presenter when he avoided taking a firm stance against rapes perpetrated by Hamas. UN Women waited two months before he began responding to detailed forensic reports of Hamas atrocities against women.

Second According to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Hamas refused to release any more female hostages because the terrorists did not want the women to detail what they suffered in captivity. Over the past four months, captured Israeli women have suffered sexual violence, while many in the academic world have remained silent.

Victory over Hamas should be a priority for anyone who claims to care about women's rights. I hoped that my own institution, Bryn Mawr, would live up to its mission as a women's college; that, across the country, the same students and teachers who can't bear to hear how “Jupiter violated Io's chastity” would come out en masse to publicly condemn Hamas' rapes and mutilations and support the group's elimination; that these same students and teachers would publicly accuse Hamas of continuing to hold hostages, of using innocent civilians as human shields, and of endangering Palestinian civilians by refusing to capitulate. In all these expectations, I was mistaken. Perhaps the culture of trigger warnings, with its self-involvement and emphasis on grievances, has rendered our academic communities incapable of taking a moral stand against authentic and savage violence inflicted on other human beings.

In one of Ovid's darkest myths, after the Thracian king Tereus cuts out the Athenian princess Philomela's tongue so that she cannot tell anyone that he raped her, Philomela finds a way to convey her story by depicting her in a tapestry . Over the past four months, Israeli rape victims have been ignored by journalists, academics, university students, politicians and UN representatives, but slowly, against all odds, their stories are coming to light. The question for American academia is: whose side will it take—Tereus or Philomela?

Asya Sigelman is associate professor of Classics at Bryn Mawr College. She teaches ancient Greek and Latin literature, including Ovid's Metamorphoses.

©2024 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: Academia's Double Standard on Rape