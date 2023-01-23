While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” He explored the morality of the burqa bans with clean paragraphs, appropriate examples, and rigorous arguments.

The alarms immediately sounded.

Aumann confronted his student about whether he had personally written the essay. The student confessed to having used ChatGPT, a chatbot that provides information, explains concepts and generates ideas in simple sentences and, in this case, had written the essay.

Alarmed, Aumann has transformed essay writing for his courses this semester. He plans to ask students to write their initial drafts in the classroom, using browsers that monitor and restrict computer activity. In subsequent drafts, students have to explain each change. Aumann, who may decide to eliminate essays in future semesters, also plans to incorporate ChatGPT into lessons by asking students to rate the chatbot’s responses.

Across the United States, university professors, department heads, and administrators are beginning to reshape classrooms in response to ChatGPT, sparking a potentially monumental change in teaching and learning. Some professors are redesigning their courses entirely, with more oral exams, group work, and handwritten rather than typed assessments.

ChatGPT was launched in November by the OpenAI artificial intelligence lab. Some public school systems, including in New York City and Seattle, Washington, have banned the tool from school networks and Internet devices to prevent cheating, though students can easily find workarounds to access ChatGPT.

But higher education institutions have been reluctant to ban the AI ​​tool because administrators doubt the measure would be effective and do not want to infringe on academic freedom. That means that, then, what is changing is the way in which it is taught.

“We try to institute general policies that definitely support a faculty member’s authority to run a class,” rather than focus on specific methods of cheating, said Joe Glover, principal of the University of Florida.

At schools like George Washington University in Washington and Rutgers University in New Jersey, teachers are phasing out open-book homework. Instead they are opting for class assignments, handwritten papers, group work, and oral exams.

Universities are also looking to educate students on new AI tools. The University at Buffalo in New York State and Furman University in South Carolina said they planned to incorporate the topic of AI tools into required courses that teach incoming or freshman students about concepts such as academic integrity.

The misuse of AI tools most likely won’t stop, so some professors and universities said they planned to use detectors to identify such activity. Plagiarism detection service Turnitin said it would add more features to identify AI, including ChatGPT, this year.

More than 6,000 professors from Harvard University, Yale University and others have also signed up to use GPTZero, a program that promises to quickly detect AI-generated text, said its creator, Edward Tian, ​​a senior at the university. from Princeton, New Jersey.

An OpenAI spokeswoman said the lab recognized that its programs could be used to trick people and was developing technology to help identify text generated by ChatGPT.

Some students see value in AI tools. Lizzie Shackney, 27, a student at the University of Pennsylvania School of Law and School of Design, started using ChatGPT, brainstorming ideas for papers, but said ChatGPT sometimes misexplains ideas and misquotes ideas. sources and doesn’t want to depend on it in case the school bans it or considers it cheating, he said.

Other students have no such qualms. On TikTok, the #chatgpt hashtag has more than 578 million views.

By: KALLEY HUANG