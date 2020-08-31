Universities Colleges open their academic years virtually and take care of safety gaps

Colleges open their school year in the shadow of the corona epidemic.

The higher education institutions have announced that studies will start at least partly at a distance even in the autumn, and that the return to contact teaching will be gradual during the autumn, if the epidemic situation allows. In contact teaching, students who are starting their studies are primarily. The majority of lectures are still held remotely.

Due to the epidemic, the opening of the school year is also organized mainly as virtual events.

The University of Helsinki is one of the first to open its academic year, and its opening event will be broadcast exceptionally from the Old Student House due to the renovation of the main building. The event can be followed virtually online.

The opening speech will be given by the principal Sari Lindblom. Lindblom serves as principal Jari Niemelä as a substitute for sick leave. With her wash, Lindblom is the university’s first female principal.

Sari Lindblom

In her speech, Lindblom will also introduce a new multidisciplinary sustainability course for all students.

“Last spring showed us very concretely how different the world can become in an instant,” Lindholm says. “Sustainability is essential to both the well-being of the individual and the environment.”

The course is based on two separate sections: first, all students complete a multidisciplinary three-credit section, followed by a faculty- or degree-specific two-credit section.

The course will be available as a pilot version in the spring of 2021. In the future, the faculties and degree programs will decide to include the course itself as part of their curricula.

“The course provides tools for both responsible decision-making and maintaining well-being,” Lindholm says.

Lappeenranta Rector of the University of Technology (Lut) Juha-Matti Germany and Rector of Lab University of Applied Sciences Turo Kilpeläinen in turn appealed on Twitter to their university and polytechnic colleagues that hand hygiene, safety clearances, and instructions be provided so that campuses can remain open despite the corona.

Juha-Matti Germany

“It is really important that campuses all over Finland stay open. It is our job to ensure that both research and education continue in these uncertain times. Now, if ever, it is possible to do the best work for the rest of the year with relatively little effort, ”Germany summed up.