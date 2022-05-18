Documents collected by the Police “confirm” that the alleged impostor “does not have any” of the careers that he uses in his reports for the courts
On January 11, 2022, the Vice-Rector for Students of the Complutense University of Madrid, Rosa María de la Fuente Fernández, certified “that, once the appropriate checks have been carried out, through the means available for this purpose, there is no evidence in this University no data» regarding FJLT Two days later, the head
#Universities #associations #professional #associations #deny #titles #investigated #expert
Leave a Reply