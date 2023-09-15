Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/14/2023 – 21:55

The attacks suffered by universities and scientific production in recent years were the subject of debate by the panel “Education Pact for Democracy”, during the seminar Combating Misinformation and Defense of Democracy, held by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), this Thursday (14).

“The university is a space to combat misinformation, as it produces knowledge, knowledge, science, it produces the best we bring in technology and innovation and also in the human aspect”, highlighted the rector of the State University of Alagoas (Uneal) , Odilon Máximo de Morais.

Among the ways to combat disinformation, he points to the production of critical knowledge with respect to diversity and the strengthening of scientific research.

The rector also highlighted the importance of disseminating the knowledge produced by institutions free of charge.

“So that people can read true information, so that we don’t see what we have seen in recent years, such as the discrediting of vaccination”, points out Morais, who is also president of the Brazilian Association of Rectors of State and Municipal Universities (Abruem).

The main reason universities have become targets of attacks in recent years is the fact that they are a space for learning and exercising democracy. The assessment was made by the dean of the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UFCSPA), Lúcia Campos Pellanda. “Universities are fundamental to a sovereign country project. They give a huge return to society, both in tangible and intangible benefits,” she says.

She cited the case of misinformation and attempts to discredit scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic. “In the health area, we can see how fraudulent news can cause harm and even death.”

The debate mediator, professor Fábia Lima, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), highlighted the importance of strengthening universities’ communication structures.

“In this attack we suffered, it became clear that, if we had a more robust structure, we would be able to deal with it in a better way. We were very warriors, we faced it relatively well, but we have to remain vigilant about this”, said the director of the Communication Center at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

Another topic discussed in the panel was the difference between generations in understanding concepts such as regulation and freedom. “When I think about combating misinformation, I keep thinking that this translation of information is different between generations. This distinct understanding between generations has been challenging, but it has brought some opportunities to rethink the education process”, highlighted the professor of the Academic Postgraduate Program in Administration and the Department of Public Administration at the State University of Santa Catarina (Udesc ) Daniel Pinheiro. He recalled that it is necessary to work with different languages ​​using different means.

Schools

Training for citizenship in Brazilian municipal schools was addressed by the president of the National Union of Municipal Education Directors (Undime), Luiz Miguel Garcia. According to him, the process of generating citizenship is linked to the process of developing comprehensive education. “In other words, education in its entirety of training, beyond the model that many of us were educated in, which is very fragmented”, says Garcia, who is also Secretary of Education, Youth, Sport and Leisure of the municipality of Sud Mennucci ( SP).

“We find ourselves with new challenges, at a time when new behaviors have greatly compromised the recognition of students as citizens. This is a very challenging process”, he added, also highlighting the importance of teacher training.

Book

The STF, in partnership with the University of Brasília, launched this Thursday (14) the book Disinformation – The evil of the century – Distortions, untruths, fake news: democracy under threat. The collection brings together 16 articles by 31 authors.

The work was divided into three parts. The first part is made up of articles that talk about information as a fundamental human right and an essential requirement of democratic regimes, all written by representatives of the STF. The second part explores disinformation from the perspective of communication and commitment to the training of new generations. The third part deals with the issue of misinformation in health, especially during the pandemic, when various erroneous or untrue information was disseminated.