Universities have begun offering scholarships and financial facilities to attract outstanding and distinguished students, and to support students of determination during their educational journey. With the announcement of the 12th grade results approaching, universities have intensified their promotional advertisements on social media sites, and via text messages directed to students, to promote their accredited study programs, and the discounts and facilities offered. It is offered to students, with the aim of attracting new graduates.

In detail, the advertisements and promotional campaigns carried out by universities since the start of the high school exams, and their intensification with the approaching announcement of the results of the 12th grade on the third of next July, have shown a competition to attract graduates, through many means, including reducing acceptance rates in some academic programs, and offering scholarships and discounts to students. Tuition fees to attract the largest number of male and female students.

Members of the admission and student recruitment departments at universities within the country, Muhammad Rayan, Nader Al-Sayrafi, and Alia Khalil, explained that the propaganda organized by universities does not only target local students, but is also directed at international students, pointing out that universities are now able to attract students from outside the country, The focus is on aligning education outcomes with the needs of the future labor market, and taking advantage of the fact that the UAE labor market has become a regional and international attraction center, pointing out that the most prominent majors that attract students are engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, health sciences, physics and natural sciences, and management. Business specializations, such as e-marketing communications, financial technology, law, media and design.

Abu Dhabi University invited graduates of the academic year 2023-2024 to register on the open day and obtain available scholarships of up to 50%, in addition to an exemption of 3,000 dirhams when registering for bachelor’s programs, noting that it provides a program for scholarships and financial aid.

While Liwa College of Technology invited students to learn about its accredited programs in engineering, medical and health sciences, management, media, and information technology, noting that registration is available for the first semester of the academic year 2024-2025, with scholarships of up to 50% provided according to the conditions. And provisions.

Al Ain University said that students will receive a 100% exemption from application fees when they visit the university during the open day.

While City University of Ajman provided scholarships of up to 50%, and a complete exemption from admission fees during the open day, upon registration for the summer and fall semesters of 2024, as the university provided an opportunity to learn about the programs offered in the fields of dentistry, business administration, media, law, and humanities. And education.

The University of Birmingham Dubai invited students to reserve a place on its open day, to attend the introductory session of the admission and registration process and available scholarships, to participate in a tour of its advanced campus with its university student ambassadors, to discuss support and student life for new students, and to learn about the job network for graduates.

The University of Wollongong in Dubai called on students to contact it to explore a world of opportunities, and to obtain individual guidance from its academics and admissions advisors about their future career path, while choosing scholarships and the appropriate specialization within the specializations of business, media, engineering, big data, video game development, cybersecurity, and other programs. Scholarships offered by the university.

Middlesex University Dubai (MDX) also announced scholarships for academic excellence of up to 50% when studying, and invited students to register for virtual university introduction sessions, to learn about academic programs and university life, ask questions, and meet the faculty.

. Engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, health sciences, physics and natural sciences are the most attractive majors for students.