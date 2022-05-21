The Emirates Digital Government reported that the various departments and authorities in the UAE provide scholarships to citizens wishing to specialize in the field of artificial intelligence locally and globally.

The donors include the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, as the Communications and Information Technology Development Fund of the Communications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government provides a “Mission Program” that aims to enhance the role of the national education sector in the specializations of the communications and information technology sector.

The Fund invests huge sums in the program to allocate hundreds of study places for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the most prestigious Emirati and international universities.

At Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI-), all accepted students have the opportunity to complete their studies with a full scholarship inclusive of 100% tuition fees with monthly stipends, housing provision, and many other benefits.

She stated that many higher education institutions in the UAE provide study programs in artificial intelligence in various degrees (bachelor and postgraduate studies) for students who wish to specialize and work in this field.

These institutions include, Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Sorbonne University-Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

