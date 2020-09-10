In this Covid year, the record number of high school graduates worsens the overcrowding of universities, already under strain. Result: the students crowd in the lecture halls, in defiance of barrier gestures. Many recognize it, after a few hours in these conditions, the masks fall.

Faced with this situation, the University of Nice has decided that all students will no longer be able to attend all of the lectures, but that they will be present in alternation in order to relieve the congestion. In Montpellier, once the start of the school year, the university management decided to drastically reduce the presence of students on site by massively relaunching distance courses.