Universities | Aalto University will not follow in the footsteps of the University of Helsinki – Last year, a record number of students went on exchange

The popularity of exchange studies at Aalto University has not collapsed. The most common exchange is among business students.

Although At the University of Helsinki, the popularity of going on an exchange has collapsed, at Aalto University, on the contrary, it has increased.

In 2023, more students left Aalto for an exchange than at any other time during the millennium, a total of just under a thousand students. Director of Learning Services No Zitting already in 2022, the number of people going abroad was higher than before the pandemic.

Business students are the most eager to travel abroad. About 60 percent of the annual course goes to exchange.

HS previously reported that the popularity of going on an exchange has collapsed among students at the University of Helsinki. He was the first to tell about it University magazine.

Helsinki At university, many people think about money when going on an exchange. So also among the students of Aalto University. Still, the exchange has grown.

“I've heard a lot of good experiences from older students”, second-year student of information networks at Aalto University Ruusu Kukkurainen tells.

With him and his student friend Ida Koposella has been thinking of going on an exchange during my studies.

Koponen has already been on the exchange during high school. The experience was so good that he would like to go out into the world again during university.

Ruusu Kukkurainen (left) and Ida Koponen would like to go on an exchange during their studies. Kopo would be interested in going to Japan.

Kukkurainen and Koponen have both thought about how their money would be enough for the exchange. However, they are confident about it.

“If you left in the fall, you could do summer work. After all, when you get support, it's not impossible,” says Koponen.

“Of course you have to plan and budget, but it's quite doable,” Kukkurainen says.

In the duo's opinion, studying for a degree in favor of exchange studies is easy. If they go on an exchange, they intend to take it first and foremost as an experience. Getting into a certain university or course offerings would not be a priority for them.

Even in Aalto not everyone goes to the exchange anyway. A couple of students HS talked to in passing say that they are not going to go abroad.

Information technology student Max Mussalo had to cancel his exchange again because he couldn't find an apartment for himself in Stockholm. He is not going to apply again for an exchange.

Reading for studies seemed easy to Mussalo. He also thought about money, but thought he would be fine financially.

If Mika Viirret went on a regular exchange, he would be interested in Switzerland, Japan or Australia.

Information technology studying Mika Viirret the exchange is interesting. He has considered applying to a program through which he would study for one year at Aalto University and one year at a foreign university during his master's degree. After that, he would receive degree papers from both universities.

According to Viirret, exchange during the master's degree is of interest to many. He explains the matter by the fact that during the bachelor's degree, many years are already full. In addition, many of those accepted to study want to study specifically at Aalto University.

“In the beginning, maybe for the first couple of years, the exchange is not the most interesting thing, but you want to get a feel for your field and later see how it looks in the world.”

No Zitting says that Aalto has wanted to lower the threshold for students to go on an exchange.

According to Zitting, the crediting of courses completed abroad to a Finnish degree has been smoothly achieved. For that, an international minor has been created, where the studies can be read as a package.

According to Zitting, its advantages are that the international experience is clearly visible in the certificate and that the exchange does not extend the student's degree time.