Universities Aalto University closes master’s program in photography as an independent program, student numbers decline – Staff worried about the quality of education

At Aalto University in all its silence, reforms have been made over the past year that have not been welcomed in all disciplines. As a result of the changes, certain curricula will be renewed and the number of students in some majors will decrease.

For example, the master’s program in photography will no longer exist from next autumn. Aalto University’s master’s program in photography has been the only contemporary photography degree program in Finland to offer a master’s degree.

University Lecturer in Photography Hanna Weselius According to him, higher education at the university level in photography still does not end completely in Finland.

“Photography is also taught to some extent at the master’s level at the Academy of Fine Arts of the University of the Arts Helsinki. The University of Lapland has a minor in photography and Tampere has a degree in photojournalism, but the title of Master of Photography program ends in Finland, ”says Weselius.

Aalto University’s Väre building, where the departments of the School of Arts, Design and Architecture are located.

Photographic art will be studying at Aalto University as a major in a new master’s program in art and media, which also includes master’s programs in visual arts education and English-language visual communication, new media, game design, and contemporary art, curation and visual culture.

At the same time, the Department of Art and Media at Aalto University will merge into a large joint institution.

So it is still possible to study for a master’s degree in art and focus on photography.

The reform has nevertheless given the staff of the subject of photography not only a lot of work but also concerns about, for example, the quality and content of the new education.

“We’ve been trying to keep up all the time [opetuksessa] all that can and should be preserved, all good things and traditions. Attempts have also been made to build a new entity so that students do not miss any essential sub-specifics, ”says Weselius.

New ones students will start next fall, and student numbers will decline in many subjects. In the future, 16 new students will be admitted to the main subject of photography only every other year, whereas previously 13–14 new students were admitted to the master’s program each year.

The department was already concerned about the decline in the number of students a year ago.

“Due to its good international reputation, the master’s program in photography also receives a large number of applications from abroad. Applicants have a diverse background and range from contemporary art to social sciences and engineering. If the program is significantly reduced, it will result in reputational damage that will inevitably have a negative impact on the number and quality of both domestic and international applicants, ”says a letter to the university’s management last year, which Helsingin Sanomat asked to see from the Aalto University Registry.

It is signed by a professor of photography Harri Laakso as well as lecturers Heli Rekula and Hanna Weselius. It is clear from the letter that the academic staff of the Master of Photography program found out about the changes in the subject about a year ago, quite surprisingly, and they were not given time to react and try to make an impact in just a few days.

“If new students are only admitted every two years and, as a result, certain compulsory courses are held only every two years, it makes it difficult for students to plan their studies flexibly and, quite contrary to all goals, prolongs graduation time, as students may have to wait .

From the letter it turns out that the master’s program in photography was originally designed to be combined with the ViCCA (Visual Culture, Curating and Contemporary Art) degree program. The most important reason for cutting the master’s program in photography has been considered to be the lack of a bachelor’s degree (BA). According to the signatories of the letter, this is due to the fact that the photography training program has been effectively reformed in accordance with the current ministerial guidelines.

“Aalto ARTS ‘most popular BA application target, the BA in Photography, was discontinued in 2014, when Aalto University wanted to focus on master’s and doctoral education and the responsibility for BA education was shared with polytechnics in accordance with the dual model at the time. Our view is that such a continuous reversal in a different direction is invisible and cumbersome, and takes resources away from the university’s main tasks and jeopardizes the continuity of education, ”the letter states.

The declining number of students is seen as causing visible and permanent harm to the entire Finnish education system, research and professional field.

“Concerns have also been raised about where to get people to doctoral studies as the number of education in the field decreases. We have had a very lively doctoral degree in photography so far and we are a pioneer in it, ”says Weselius.

He ponders also how the integration of study languages ​​will be successful in the future. According to Weselius, visual arts education has been a Finnish-language degree program and photography has been officially in Finnish, but in practice 80 percent of the teaching has taken place in English.

“All other master’s programs combined here are entirely in English. I do not know how this language puzzle will be built in the future for all common courses. Teaching in Finnish is probably a bit low, ”says Weselius.

Thing also thinks of art education students.

“Visual arts education prepares teachers all over Finland, where, of course, there are many different language areas, but English is not the dominant language anywhere. It’s really awkward, ”he says Totti Korpua, chairman of Kooma ry, a subject organization for fine arts education.

“It also affects how much Finnish-language research comes into art education. The pressure to do research in English has grown in the past. I think it is a problem if there is no education in Finnish or that it is constantly decreasing. ”

Another fear concerns the impact on the professional qualifications of visual arts educators.

“How is the quality of teaching in the whole field from primary to tertiary level and in the field of free education in general? It affects the entire field of Finnish art if the qualifications of the teachers are not enough, ”says Korpua.

According to Korpua, the strength of his own field has been that they have previously graduated from art educators who specialize in very different places.

“It won’t be, especially because there will be so many common courses within the joint degree program of the entire Department of Art and Media that have the same content for all students in the Department of Art and Media.”

New plant According to the director, Professor Harri Laakso, the reforms are based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Culture and Aalto University’s savings targets.

“But what are the benefits? If we talk about the future major in photography, then the training takes place in closer interaction with, for example, new media or graphic designers. The new majors will have common basic courses, ie the context in which the master’s major operates will be slightly different in the future. ”

The names of the courses and the structure of the degree program will therefore change completely. On the other hand, diversity is increasing and duplication of course content can be eliminated.

“Of course, in my role as head of the new plant, I will try to work within the framework that exists and has been decided at higher levels in the last half of the year,” says Laakso.

For art subjects Recent reduction plans have also been planned at the University of Helsinki. A couple of months ago, the leadership of the Faculty of Humanities wanted to start a debate on whether it should the field of study of theater studies is transformed into a study unit. That would mean that theater science could no longer be studied as a major.

The same fate threatens musicology, film and television research, and aesthetics.

Aalto was the first to report on the merger of the Department of Art and the Department of Media at the School of Arts, Design and Architecture Yle.

