Four students, including two elected union officials from UNEF, are summoned this Monday at 1:30 p.m. before the tribunal de grande instance of Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine). Accused of “willful violence committed in a meeting”, they risk heavy penalties: up to 7 years in prison and a 100,000 euros fine. The case dates back to October 7, 2019. On that day, a Council for Training and University Life (CFVU) was held at the University of Nanterre. But the battle that the UNEF and its elected officials have been waging fiercely since the summer to obtain the enrollment of around 300 students “without college” does not have the good fortune to please Jean-François Balaudé, president of university at the time: Victor Mendez and Barthélémy Piron, two elected from the Unef to the CFVU, were not summoned. They therefore decide to go to the Council in spite of everything, supported by around thirty students.

But there, they find in front of them the deputy head of security and a dozen guards of the university, who have the order to deny them entry. An order that they apply with zeal, since they will go so far as to physically prevent the students from entering the building. In the ensuing crush, one of the guards allegedly injured his knee. It is following these events that Barthélémy and Victor, as well as Sélim and Victor, two of the students who accompanied them, will be the subject of complaints from some of the vigilantes. One of them is, for example, accused of having hit and bitten one of the guards, which he denies – while the “victim”, who has not been the subject of any interruption of work, would have been unable to produce any medical certificate in support of his accusations. The students, for their part, lodged a complaint against the head of security for obstructing the exercise of a trade union mandate. The “four of Nanterre” were summoned to court for the first time in June 2020, a hearing postponed to Monday – in particular because the students asked that their complaint be examined at the same time as those of the guards.

This is not the first time that prosecutions have been initiated in Nanterre against students. In 2018, at the height of the fight against the ORE law (Orientation and student success, which introduced post-baccalaureate orientation through the Parcoursup platform), two students had already been worried after the evacuation of one of the buildings. of the university, occupied by the students, by the CRS. Victor Mendez was already one of them. Sentenced to four months in prison suspended in October 2018, he was finally released on appeal, in November 2020. In the meantime, in early 2019, the president of the university had also convened a disciplinary commission to try to ban campus the young man and another of his comrades.

Relentlessness? Without a doubt. Victor Mendez, he sees in it the translation of a “Clear desire to criminalize any social movement” of which the University of Nanterre would be ” the laboratory “ with regard to youth. Certainly, with the change of presidency in July 2020, the tension has subsided somewhat: “Previously the presidency refused to receive us, testifies Victor, who was re-elected as representative of the students. Today we are received, but the basic problems remain the same, and there are no more means to respond to our requests. “ And it took a new mobilization at the start of the school year to allow the registration of a hundred baccalaureate holders “without college”.

The “four of Nanterre” benefit from the support of a support committee which requests their release. The UNEF, the UNL (National High School Union), Student Solidarity, the NPA are part of it, at the national level; FSU, CGT, Solidaires, FSE (Student Union Federation)… also, at the departmental level. Political figures such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Olivier Besancenot or the PCF MP for Hauts-de-Seine, Elsa Faucillon, have also indicated their support. A demonstration is scheduled for Monday, starting from the university forecourt at 12:30 p.m. towards the tribunal de grande instance. “The considerable deterioration in the living and studying conditions of a large part of the youth,” concludes Victor Mendez, “makes the criminalization of those who defend them even more unacceptable. “