Universities A professorship focusing on owner expertise is coming to Aalto University with donations

According to the dean of the School of Economics, a hard-class researcher is being sought for the position, one of whose tasks is to make a social impact.

To Aalto University a professorship focusing on ownership will be established with donations. The professorship is located at the School of Economics.

According to Aalto University, the purpose of the new professorship is to integrate ownership as an integral part of academic research and teaching, to strengthen Finnish ownership and ownership culture, and to produce research information to support social debate and decisions.

The professor recruitment process has already started and the goal is for the new professor to start by the beginning of 2022 at the latest.

The professorship of ownership is full-time, and donations are intended to secure its core funding for 20 years. Dean of the School of Economics Timo Korkeamäki according to the professor was washed looking for a “hard class researcher”.

“A researcher who closes a corner room is not suitable for such a wash. We see, as do donors, that one important part of a professorship is social influence. ”

High hill says there is little research on ownership both in Finland and around the world. A lot of ownership research has been done in Aalto, but now, according to Korkeamäki, the intention is to gather information “under the same umbrella”.

“Finland has long been a capital-poor country, and therefore the structure of Finnish corporate ownership differs slightly from the rest of the world. This is also why it is important to get a Finnish perspective and knowledge of ownership. Our purpose is to produce strong research-based information, ”says Korkeamäki.

According to Korkeamäki, ownership has been perceived in Finland as a difficult topic to discuss, even a kind of taboo.

“There is a lot of talk about state ownership, and there is also a debate about foreign ownership compared to domestic ownership. There are many dimensions. We have a lot of start up buzz in Otaniemi, and ownership is an essential theme on that side as well. ”

Professorship project in the background are Tero Luoma and Lari Raitavuo. Luoma is the investment director of the private equity funds of the financial company Taaler and has written a book on ownership, Raitavuo is one of the owners of the family company Ensto Invest.

Together, they have brought together supporters for the project, including the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation, the Saastamoinen Foundation, the Stock Exchange Foundation, the Association of Family Businesses, the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, Oras Invest, Ensto Invest and the Private Entrepreneurs Foundation.

Aalto says that he also accepts donations from private individuals who want to support the professorship of ownership. Traditionally, mainly foundations, companies and associations have donated to Aalto’s professorships.