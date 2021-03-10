CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY

Católica beat 4-2 in the first phase, in the global, to the Uruguayan Liverpool, but left serious doubts in his defensive system, with the exception of his goalkeeper the Argentine-Ecuadorian Hernan Galindez, who avoided scoring chances in the second leg, winning several heads up against the Uruguayan attackers.

On the recent date of the Ecuadorian tournament, Católica lost 2-1 to Liga de Quito, in which he presented a mixture of starters and substitutes, thinking more about tomorrow’s game.

The team won on the first local date 3-0, due to a local regulatory provision to Olmedo, who did not appear for the game due to problems with the court cards of his squad and tied 3-3 at home against Delfín.

The team will miss its coach, the Colombian Santiago “Sachi” Escobar, who traveled to Colombia to continue treatment for a prostate cancer.