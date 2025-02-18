



The universe we live sends us continuously. Some are clear and their origin is evident. Others, however, are mysterious, and scientists are not able to determine where they come from. But of all of them, the most intriguing are, without a doubt, the FRBS.

In fact, these are the most elusive and powerful signals ever detected in space, and although only a few milliseconds last can generate, in that short time, the same amount of energy as the sun emits in tens of years. Until now, no one has managed to find out what kind of events could be able to produce radio waves of such extraordinary intensity.

