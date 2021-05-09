Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, Manchester City striker, posted a message on his Twitter account, in which he apologized for missing the penalty kick that was calculated in favor of his team in the calculated time instead of the lost time in the first half of his match against Chelsea in the “35th round” of the English Premier League, and City was Leading 1-0.

Aguero hit the Panenka way, and was unable to score from it, and Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendy managed to tackle it with ease.

Aguero, nicknamed “The Universe”, said in his message: I would like to apologize to my colleagues, the technical staff and the fans for failing to score this strike, it was a bad decision, but I bear full responsibility.

When Sky Sports asked the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, about his comment on this blow by Aguero, he did not want to blow into the “fire”, but he was satisfied that he said: This is his decision, he decided to do it his way, and I have nothing else Add it.

With Aguero wasting the penalty kick, he deprived himself of the opportunity to raise his goal tally with City, which stopped at 258 goals,

The last one was in “Round 34”, when he scored the first goal for his team against Crystal Palace “2 – 0”, which, by the way, is his second goal this season in the “Premier League”, and the fourth in various competitions, which is a very weak outcome, caused by his frequent exposure to injuries, in addition to He was infected with the Coronavirus, and his ranking among the team’s scorers fell.